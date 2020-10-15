A 42 year old scout from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Chama District of Muchinga Province has died after he was attacked and killed by an elephant.

Both Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase and Chama District Commissioner Leanard Ngoma have confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Chinsali District today.

Eng. Njase said the incident occurred on October 14, 2020 at 12:30 hours in Musalangu East Game Management Area in Chama District which was reported to Chama police station.

Eng. Njase stated that Rodgers Zozi aged 39 of Mundalanga wildlife camp in Chama District reported that whilst on duty controlling some elephants in a group of three wildlife scouts, one scout Tenson Kabandama aged 42 of Chitheba village in Chama was attacked and killed by a lone elephant which charged on him.

”The deceased sustained fractured right leg, deep cuts on the right arm, broken ribs and cuts on the left arm,” the police commissioner added.

He said the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Chama District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination and possible burial.

And Chama District Commissioner Leonard Ngoma told ZANIS in a telephone interview that the Department of National Parks and Wildlife managed to kill elephant this morning around 02:00 hours in the same area.

Mr Ngoma has however, called on residents in the area to be careful and avoid moving alone at all time.

The body of the deceased will be buried tomorrow Friday, October 16.