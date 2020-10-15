The Ministry of Tourism and Arts has clarified that there is no international artist who has been cleared to perform in Zambia this weekend.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe said in accordance to provisions of the National Arts Council every person is required to obtain a promoters license.

Mr Kalembwe stated in a statement to the media in Lusaka today that there is no application that that has been received by NAC.

“In accordance to provisions of the (NAC) Act Cap 170 of the Laws of Zambia and Statutory Instrument 129 of 199 5 Section 5, no person or organization is allowed to promote any artistic event without a promoters license obtained from the National Arts Council of Zambia,” the statement read in part.

He emphasized that all foreign artists are supposed to be cleared at least three months before the event and are expected to pay 20 percent of performance fees as Withholding Tax Clearance to the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Mr Kalembwe was quick to mention that the Ministry appreciates the support it received including from the President Edgar Lungu in ensuring that all art forms are promoted and developed.

yesterday, there were reports that South Africa’s musical star Master KG who has gotten the world dancing with hit song ‘Jerusalema’ will this Saturday be gracing a Patriotic Front rally in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

Master KG real names, Kgaogelo Moagi, was to perform live in the Musa Kosonka Stadium during what the ruling PF is calling a COVID-19 Sensitisation Rally.

However, the Patriotic Front has cancelled its scheduled Ndola mobilisation rally that was billed for Musa Kasonka Stadium on Saturday.

PF National Mobilisation Chairman Richard Musukwa said that the decision follows various concerns raised by interest groups and some stakeholders.

Mr Musukwa has since directed PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Chairman Bowman Lusambo to postpone the rally in order to give the party room to address the various issues raised.

He has apologised for the inconvenience caused but stressed that the Mobilisation rally will be held at the earliest convinient time.

Mr Musukwa explained that the Mobilisation rally will be preceded by a meeting of the Copperbelt party structures and the Mobilisation team to be convened by the PF Secretary General Davis Mwila following a recent presidential directive.

Mr Musukwa has told ZNBC News that the mobilisation team should complement the party structures to consolidate the PF political base.

And Mr MUSUKWA has directed that the rescheduled Ndola mobilisation rally will only feature Local artists to avoid the recurrence of controversy.