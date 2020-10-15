Vice president, Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province for a four-day working visit.

Provincial Permanent Secretary, Veronica Mwiche, has confirmed Mrs Wina’s official visit to ZANIS in Chipata today.

Ms Mwiche said the Vice president will have a series of engagements whilst in the region.

She said Mrs Wina will depart Lusaka on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 14:30 and land in Chipata at 16:00 hours, thereafter, hold a briefing with the Provincial administration.

She said the Vice president will later pay a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Gawa Undi among other schedules.

The Permanent Secretary further said Mrs Wina will on Saturday, pay a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni as well as officiate at the ground breaking ceremony of the soils laboratory construction at ZARI-M’sekera Research Station and Tree Planting Project.

Ms Mwiche stated that the Vice president will on Sunday, October 18, 2020, officiate at the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation and afterwards, meet the Chipata Chamber of Commerce and Party officials.

Ms Mwiche added that Mrs Wina will on Monday, October 19, 2020, visit Chipangali, Chasefu and Lumezi districts for several official engagements, before returning to Lusaka on the same day.

This year’s National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation is being held under the theme, “Zambia seeking God’s intervention for sustained Unity, peace and prosperity.”