9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 15, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambians urged to pray for continued peace and unity

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Zambians urged to pray for continued peace and unity
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili has urged Zambians to commit the country to God for continued peace and unity as the country prepares for the general elections next year.

Rev Sumaili said Zambians must embrace the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation as the country battles with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic and social challenges.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Rev Sumaili said it is imperative that Zambians pray to God to continue healing the country and wipe away the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev Sumaili said this year’s Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation is cardinal as the country is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, economic challenges as well preparations for next year’s general elections.

The Minister said the theme for this year’s Day of National Prayer, reflects the country’s position to call upon God in times of need for deliverance.

Rev Sumaili pointed out that God came through for Zambia as demonstrated from the bumper harvest that the country recorded despite the drought that hit some parts of the country.

She added that the last six years of observing the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation has created an atmosphere of spirituality and hunger for prayer in the country.

Meanwhile, Rev Sumaili said President Edgar Lungu will grace the commemoration of the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on October 18, in Lusaka while Vice President Inonge Wina will oversee the event in Chipata, Eastern Province.

And Day of National Prayer Organising Committee Chairperson, Joshua Banda has disclosed that only 200 people will participate in this year’s commemorations of the Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation.

Bishop Banda said attendance to the commemoration at Mulungushi International Conference Centre will be strictly by invitation and advised the Christian faithful and interested citizens to follow the proceedings on television and radio.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Acting Director, Bishop Andrew Mwenda said only God can give and sustain the peace that Zambia has continued to enjoy for over five decades.

Bishop Mwenda said Zambia has become an example to the world of a nation that seeks after God and has inspired other neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe to hold days of national prayer.

And Independent Churches of Zambia President (ICOZ), Bishop David Masupa urged all Zambians to put aside their tribe and political affiliations and observe the day of prayer for continued peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

Bishop Masupa dismissed insinuations from some political quarters that there will be bloodshed in Zambia, stating that Zambians will rise above partisan interests and seek God’s intervention and protection.

This year’s Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation is being held under the theme “Zambia seeking God’s intervention for Sustained Unity, Peace and Prosperity.”

Previous articleMukwita lauds German Philanthropist
Next articleFast track court on anti-smuggling formed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Fast track court on anti-smuggling formed

North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has commended the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for establishing a fast track court...
Read more
General News

Zambians urged to pray for continued peace and unity

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili has urged Zambians to commit the country to God for continued peace and unity as...
Read more
General News

Mukwita lauds German Philanthropist

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has praised Honorary Consul Jorrit Plambeck for extending education to 800 children at a school the German...
Read more
Headlines

It’s Persecution from PF, says NDC as the Party Instructs Laywers to Appeal against Kambwili’s Judgment

Chief Editor - 0
National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) vice president Joseph Akafumba has described the arrest and charge of the party's president Chishimba Kambwili as persecution from...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo AFCON and World Cup Opponents October Friendly Wrap:

sports - 0
Here is a comprehensive round-up of how Zambia’s 2021 AFCON Group H and 2022 World Cup Group B qualifier opponent’s spent their October FIFA...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mukwita lauds German Philanthropist

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has praised Honorary Consul Jorrit Plambeck for extending education to 800 children at a school the German...
Read more

Former JCTR Executive Director dies after battling with Cancer

General News Chief Editor - 6
Former Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director Emmanuel Mumba has died after battling with cancer, JCTR Executive Director Alex Muyebe has disclosed. Father...
Read more

Chief Justice calls for investment in judiciary infrastructure

General News Chief Editor - 5
Chief justice Irene Mambilima has called for investment in infrastructure for the judiciary. The Chief Justice says the lack of adequate infrastructure, especially at subordinate...
Read more

Observe human rights, community police units prodded

General News Chief Editor - 3
Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga has implored members of the Community Crime Prevention Units (CCPU) in the region to respect and observe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.