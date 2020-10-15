Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili has urged Zambians to commit the country to God for continued peace and unity as the country prepares for the general elections next year.

Rev Sumaili said Zambians must embrace the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation as the country battles with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic and social challenges.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Rev Sumaili said it is imperative that Zambians pray to God to continue healing the country and wipe away the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev Sumaili said this year’s Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation is cardinal as the country is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, economic challenges as well preparations for next year’s general elections.

The Minister said the theme for this year’s Day of National Prayer, reflects the country’s position to call upon God in times of need for deliverance.

Rev Sumaili pointed out that God came through for Zambia as demonstrated from the bumper harvest that the country recorded despite the drought that hit some parts of the country.

She added that the last six years of observing the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation has created an atmosphere of spirituality and hunger for prayer in the country.

Meanwhile, Rev Sumaili said President Edgar Lungu will grace the commemoration of the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation on October 18, in Lusaka while Vice President Inonge Wina will oversee the event in Chipata, Eastern Province.

And Day of National Prayer Organising Committee Chairperson, Joshua Banda has disclosed that only 200 people will participate in this year’s commemorations of the Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation.

Bishop Banda said attendance to the commemoration at Mulungushi International Conference Centre will be strictly by invitation and advised the Christian faithful and interested citizens to follow the proceedings on television and radio.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Acting Director, Bishop Andrew Mwenda said only God can give and sustain the peace that Zambia has continued to enjoy for over five decades.

Bishop Mwenda said Zambia has become an example to the world of a nation that seeks after God and has inspired other neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe to hold days of national prayer.

And Independent Churches of Zambia President (ICOZ), Bishop David Masupa urged all Zambians to put aside their tribe and political affiliations and observe the day of prayer for continued peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

Bishop Masupa dismissed insinuations from some political quarters that there will be bloodshed in Zambia, stating that Zambians will rise above partisan interests and seek God’s intervention and protection.

This year’s Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation is being held under the theme “Zambia seeking God’s intervention for Sustained Unity, Peace and Prosperity.”