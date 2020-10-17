9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Bruce Mwape Sets Shepolopolo's COSAFA Cup Targets

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has admitted that expectations are high as his side prepares to participate at next month’s COSAFA Championship to be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The regional championship runs from November 3-14 with draws set for October 20.

Zambia were runners-up at last year’s competition after losing to hosts South Africa in the final.

“The players that we called are all fit; there are no injuries and our plan now is to actually finish from where we ended last week,” Mwape said on the sidelines of the Lusaka camp.

Zambia heads to South Africa with confidence after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics months ago.

“This time around, that (winning the tournament) is what people are expecting being the champion representing Africa in the Olympic qualifiers, all our soccer fans are expecting us to start on a good note by winning the COSAFA tournament,” said Mwape.

Mwape is weighing up options of including some foreign based players in his squad.

“If she (Barbara Banda) comes in the next one week or so, we will be able to look at her fitness if need be, she will be included in the team that will go to South Africa but even Kundananji it’s the same story, she might also join the team but as far as COSAFA is concerned, it’s normally the local players who participate in the tournament.”

