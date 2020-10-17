Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya says President Edgar Lungu must be commended for taking development to all parts of Zambia.

Mr Kafwaya said although more still needs to be done, most areas of the country have received a share of development in the last nine years of the PF reign.

He said it would be unfair for people to expect President Lungu to address all their concerns at the same time because development is a process.

Mr Kafwaya was speaking on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call on Chama District Commissioner Leonard Ngoma at his office.

The Transport and Communications Minister was in Chama to commission the Zamtel Chimbilima Communication tower in the area.

“Yes I know there are problems with the Matumbo-Chama roads and we are committed to completing the remaining stretch but I want to also inform you that we have a lot of roads, was on the Copperbelt the other day and Chingola now has beautiful roads,” Mr Kafwaya said.

“What should be understood is that development does not come in a lump sum. In the nine years of PF, we have done roads, hospitals, schools but we know that there is still plenty of work to be done,” he said.

And speaking later at the launch of the Chimbilima communications tower, Mr Kafwaya said government is committed to taking communication services to all parts of the country.

Mr Kafwaya commended Zamtel for taking communication services in hard to reach areas where some players are not interested in serving.

He said the advent of the Covid pandemic has demonstrated the huge importance of reliable communication services.



And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said the Communication Tower project has already repositioned Zamtel as the network with the largest footprint in the nation.

“We are proud to partner with the Government to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their geographical location, has access to reliable communication services,” Mr Mupeta said.

“Let me stress that Muchinga Province is a key and strategic market for Zamtel. We are convinced that Chimbilima holds great economic potential that should be harnessed and the coming in of the Zamtel network will help attract fresh investments in the area.

He announced that Zamtel will in the next few weeks be announcing new digital products and services that will respond to the digital needs of customers.