Saturday, October 17, 2020
General News
Lusaka's Day of Prayer moved to Lusaka show ground

By Chief Editor
The government has announced that the commemoration of the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation in Lusaka has been moved from the Mulungushi International Conference Centre to the Lusaka Showgrounds.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has disclosed this in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday.

Rev Sumaili stressed that the changes are for Lusaka Province and that all details of the commemoration scheduled for October 18 remain unchanged.

The Minister has since advised the general public to join in the prayers and adhere to prescribed COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“We wish to extend our invitation to all members of the public to take part in this national event, this year’s commemorations is falling on a Sunday, therefore all churches are encouraged to follow or align their prayer sessions in line with this year’s Theme “Zambia seeks God’s intervention for sustained national unity, peace and prosperity” Isaiah 43:2, 3 John 2 and 2 Chronicles 7:14,” said Rev Sumaili.

President Edgar Lungu is expected to grace the commemoration of the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation while the Vice President will be in Chipata in Eastern Province.

