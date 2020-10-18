The Chipolopolo CHAN team has secured a compacted pair of friendly games each against South Sudan and Ethiopia this week.

This week’s dates against South Sudan will be Chipolopolo’s debut against Africa’s youngest nation following continental club encounters involving Zesco United and Green Buffaloes.

Chipolopolo coach Micho has named a 23-meember team with three additions to the provisional CHAN team that beat Malawi 1-0 in a friendly on October 7 in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo will assemble in Lusaka on Tuesday, October 20 and depart for Addis Ababa where the four matches will be played between October 22-26.

Zambia will face Ethiopia on October 22 and play their second game against South Sudan on October 24.

Chipolopolo will face the hosts again on October 24 and wrap up its grueling program on October 26 against South Sudan.

Chipolopolo is using the match to have a test drive of East African flavor before their opening Group D match against Tanzania in January at CHAN that Cameroon will host from January 16 to February 7.

2016 tournaments fourth place finishers Guinea and Namibia complete Group D.

GOALKEPEERS:Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

DEFENDERS:Kondwani Chiboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco

MIDFIELDERS:Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Albert Kangwanda, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (both Zesco United), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Thomas Zulu (Nkwazi)

STRIKERS:Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi)