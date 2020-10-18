9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 18, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

HH will not respond to the Muchinga Police Call-Out-Katuka

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Feature Politics HH will not respond to the Muchinga Police Call-Out-Katuka
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has demanded for the immediate arrest of Serenje district Vice youth Chairman Esau Jere for attacking UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s entourage in full view of the police.

And UPND Chairman for Agriculture Levy Ngoma says the party will not avail its leader Hakainde Hichilema before any Muchinga Police station as he was the victim of PF aggression.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr Katuka said it was appalling to note that the police have failed to arrest Mr. Jere who is visibly seen in both video and pictorial footage carrying and throwing stones at the UPND Presidential convoy in pure infringement of President Hichilema’s fundamental freedoms of movement and assembly.

He said the police must first move in and arrest the known PF cadres who caused full scale damage to property in Serenje and Lavushimanda districts before issuing any call outs to the UPND leader.

“We are aware that there is a police call out somewhere for President Hichilema. On the Serenje incident, the UPND convoy was on a public road so there is no way we could just stop our vehicles to start attacking anyone. We demand for the arrest of one Esau Jere, the PF Youth Chairman for Serenje who was the mastermind of the trail of destruction in that area. We demand for the arrest of those who caused the fracas before they could demand for HH’s arrest,” he said.

And Mr.Ngoma said only a sane victim can report themselves to the police for questioning and added that the party will not allow its President to leave for Chinsali on police instructions.
“We are the victims.President Hichilema was the victim of the PF attack and we find it absurd that the police has decided to the victim and not the aggressors for interviews.We are also aware that the PF has set up teams between Kabwe and Chinsali to cause mayhem and harm the UPND team.Let the police protect this one man called Hichilema who is a bonafide citizen of this country and not harass him.That we shall not allow”,Mr Ngoma added.

Previous articleMutati urges the Church to preach more peace, unity and reconciliation

1 COMMENT

  1. Where is this dog called Kaizer Zulu to comment? He has nothing in life to do but glued on LT to just harrass bloggers.

    Where are you Kaizer Zulu?

    PF must go!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

HH will not respond to the Muchinga Police Call-Out-Katuka

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has demanded for the immediate arrest of Serenje district Vice...
Read more
Headlines

Mutati urges the Church to preach more peace, unity and reconciliation

Chief Editor - 10
Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati has called on the church in Zambia to preach peace and unity, especially that the 2021...
Read more
Headlines

The Clergy call for prayers of national peace at the day of Prayers

Chief Editor - 28
President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu today joined hundreds of Lusaka residents to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Leaked Video:European Socio-economic Expert Explains Why The West Has To Keep Africa Poor

editor - 22
https://youtu.be/KuitrGWBqZg
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Secure South Sudan and Ethiopia Friendlys

sports - 0
The Chipolopolo CHAN team has secured a compacted pair of friendly games each against South Sudan and Ethiopia this week. This week’s dates against ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND Youths organising a Convoy of 1 000 motor convoy to escort HH to Mpika

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 66
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Youths have said that the party youths are going to organise a convoy of 1 000 vehicles...
Read more

Voter educators warned against flouting ECZ regulations

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) and District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) members in Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province have been warned against being partisan during...
Read more

ECZ starts the Voter Education Training for the in-coming voter registration exercise

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has started the voter education training for the in-coming voter registration exercise in Luena Constituency in Western...
Read more

ECZ begin training of voter educators

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has challenged Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) under the District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) in Chipangali to put in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.