Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati has called on the church in Zambia to preach peace and unity, especially that the 2021 general elections are fast approaching.

Mr Mutati who took part in the day of national prayer, fasting and reconciliation at St John’s UCZ congregation in Kabwe observed that the country is sliding towards the crossroads and eroding the fundamentals as well as the vision enshrined in the national anthem of togetherness.

He attended the church service at the invitation of renowned lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube KBF and was also joined by opposition Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba.

“Our conversation must be about preaching the unity in diversity, preaching peace and preaching reconciliation. As a nation, we have many challenges and sometimes have a feeling that we are sliding towards the crossroads, eroding the fundamentals and our vision that is enshrined in the national anthem of ‘Ubuntu’ oneness.” He said.

Mr Mutati said the day of national prayer, fasting and reconciliation is of great significance hence the need for the church to focus on preaching unity in diversity, peace and reconciliation beyond 18th October only.

Mr Mutati said people also need to utilize the day to reconcile and heal wounds that they might have inflicted on each other.

He further called on the people to pray for politicians who are bound to error because the responsibility of what those in politics do lies in the same people.

And Mr Mutati called on Zambians to choose leaders wisely as the elections approach because as voters, they hold the power to elect credible leaders that will drive the country towards achieving its developmental aspirations.

“We ask you to choose leaders wisely because you are the ones that hold the power to elect anyone, we do not have that power as politicians” Mr Mutati said.

This is according to a statement issued by MDC Deputy Media Director Edmond Mbanga Miti.