Sunday, October 18, 2020
Updated:

The Clergy call for prayers of national peace at the day of Prayers

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu today joined hundreds of Lusaka residents to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation which falls every year on October 18 at Lusaka showgrounds.

In attendance were various members of the Clergy, who led the programme in intercessory prayers, leaders of opposition political parties and members of the general public.

The event was characterised by songs of praise and worship done by different choir groups and prayers with the homily conducted by Father Lastone Lupupa of the Catholic Church.

This year’s theme for recognizing the Day was dubbed Zambia Seeks God’s Intervention for Sustained National Unity, Peace and Prosperity.

National Day of Prayer Organising Committee Chairperson, Joshua Banda noted that the theme in itself partially defines the purpose of today’s gathering.

Bishop Banda advised on the need to pray for sustained unity, peace and prosperity while the nation observe the day as the main key areas of seeking God’s intervention.

“In light of the fact that from time to time we as a people by our ingratitude to God and our insensitivity to one another, turn to weaken ourselves in the noble quest and commitment to celebrate our unity in our merging diversity we have been indulged with. As a result, we find ourselves sometimes quarreling and even trading insults and we have regrettably even resorted to violence especially during election intervals,” he stated.

The Bishop said the day hence gives an opportunity for all Zambians to confess all the faults to one another as the nation turns to God in fasting and repentance with a determination to reconcile.

And Bishop Banda further noted that the second facet of the theme mentions peace which defines the other purpose of today’s gathering.

“Peace is a rare commodity that God has blessed Zambia with. Our gathering together therefore, from all walks of life setting aside any differences is an indication of our determination to call upon God for help to sustain the peace and harmony that we badly need,” the Bishop indicated.

He added that the country also need to seek God’s intervention in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic that Zambia like any other country has been battling with over the last few months.

Bishop Billy Mfula of Jesus anointed Ministries prayed for peace, unity and prosperity and urged political leaders and national leaders to take advantage of their positions to promote peace and unity in the country.

Other Clergy who participated in intercessory prayers were Bishop David Masupa, President of the Independent Churches of Zambia who rendered a thanksgiving prayer for everything God has done in the nation.

Bishop Edgar Ng’ambi of Praise Christian Centre International and Bishop Sydney Sichilima, Synod Bishop of the United Church of Zambia prayed for confession and National repentance and the rededication of the nation to God respectively, among others.

