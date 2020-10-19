9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 19, 2020
Economy
Land Wrangles Could See Market Project Lose the African Development Funding

By Chief Editor
A project funded by the African Development Bank in Mpulungu district in Northern Province could lose the funding if it does not resolve the wrangle around the site where the market is to be constructed, following disputes.

According to the records the African Development Bank, the bank supporting the construction works through the Lake Tanganyika Development Project has given the Government an ultimatum to sort out the land wrangles by the 20th of December, 2020 or the money will be sent back to the bank.

Yesterday, Residents of Mpulungu district in Northern Province signed a petition asking government to continue with the construction of a modern market at Ngwenye Market.

The marketeers who staged a peaceful demonstration explained that they want government to continue with the construction of the market which has stalled after some people claimed ownership of the land.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Chikopo Mbao said people in the area are in dire need of a market as they currently have no shelter.

He said this is making it difficult for them to trade especially in the rain season.

Mr. Mbao explained that Mpulungu has lagged behind in terms of modern markets adding that the constructions of Ngwenye market is therefore a welcome move.

“What we want as residents is a modern market at Ngwenye so that all the challenges which traders go through when conducting business is addressed” said Mr. Mbao.

And Elizabeth Musonda who is a trader at the old Ngwenye market explained that most women depend on selling from the market adding that the lack of the market is a big challenge for them.

Ms. Musonda lamented that traders at the old market used to lose their products as it was not properly secured.

She added that once the modern market is constructed, it will help secure products and keep away thieves who were terrorizing the market place.

“Some of our colleagues especially those operating restaurants use wooden shelters which if it catches fire it will be a disaster for all of us,” Ms. Musonda lamented.

“We will be more comfortable and safe when the market is constructed unlike using the wooden shelters that we have been using which are not safe and hygienic” she added.

Meanwhile the Walamo Traditional Culture Committee Treasurer Eden Chifunda said the committee is disappointed with the land wrangles that have erupted at the construction site of the market.

Mr. Chifunda said the committee has allowed for the construction works to continue as they realize that it is meant to benefit the general citizenry.

“As a committee who owns the land, we have given it out for development purposes after consultations from all members of the committee” he said.

