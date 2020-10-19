9.5 C
President Lungu Promises to improve road network in Chilubi as he lands for Campaigns

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has assured the people of Chilubi district that government will engage the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to work on the embankments to improve the road network in the area.

President Lungu says government is committed to ensuring that all the development earmarked for the district are delivered on time.

He explained that this is why government will ensure that ZNS moves on site to start the construction works before the onset of the rain season.

The Head of State was speaking when he met the village headmen and women from the Chiwanagala Chiefdom from Chilubi district.

“I have been told the challenges you are facing, especially with embankment but I want to assure you that ZNS will soon move in with all the machinery to start working before the rain season,” he said.

And President LUNGU directed the area Member of Parliament (MP) Mulenga Fube and the PF candidate for the Chilubi Council chairperson, Rosemary Chimbini, to work together and ensure that plans to upgrade Mofu primary school which started in 2016 are actualized.

“The issue of upgrading the school I have been reliable informed started in 2016,I therefore urge the MP and the incoming Council chairperson to ensure that this issue is addressed for the benefit of the children in this area,” he added.

He reiterated that government will continue to engage traditional leaders in order to foster development in all parts of the country.

President Lungu further thanked the people of Chilubi voting for the PF candidate in the last parliamentary by-election and urged them to do the same in the coming Thursday by election.

“I thank you people of this area forgiving us a PF MP to work with and also vote the PF council chairperson for continued development,” he stated.

And the representative of the village headmen and women Mathews Nsofu thanked government for the various developments that are taking place in the area.

Mr. Nsofu said Chilubi both the main and the island have record a number of infrastructure development that once completed will improve the living standards of people in the area.

He also appealed to President Lungu to quickly find a lasting solutions to transportation challenges that people are currently faced such as the roads.

“Your Excellency we are happy to see you here again, and we want to thank you for the many developments that are taking place in the area in a short period of time, we are hopeful that once complete these projects will change our lives. But we have few challenges that we need your intervention such as the poor roads and the upgrading of Mofu to a secondary school” said Mr Nsofu.

The Chilubi council chairperson seat fail vacant following the death the incumbent Daniel Mwila who died in August 2020.

Four political parties are vying for the seat and these include the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) who have filled in Rosemary Chimbini, People’s Alliance for Change(PAC) have Mark Mpundu, Risto Mushembe is standing on the United Party for National Development (UPND) while United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia has Standford Chikuma.

The by election will be held on Thursday October 22 2020.

President Lungu confers with Northern Province Minister Bwalya Chungu when he arrived in Chilubi district to drum up support for PF council chairperson candidate in Thursday's by-election.
President Lungu confers with Northern Province Minister Bwalya Chungu when he arrived in Chilubi district to drum up support for PF council chairperson candidate in Thursday's by-election.

President Edgar Lungu at welcomed by Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chikangwa on arrival at Mansa Airport
President Edgar Lungu at welcomed by Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chikangwa on arrival at Mansa Airport

  3. Have they full filled the February Chilubi 2020 paliamentary by elections promises? If not the promises will be fulfilled 2026 we are waiting for a full parliamentary term

