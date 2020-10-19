9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 19, 2020
General News
Zambia National Services ready to accommodate street kids

By Chief Editor
Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga says the Zambia National Services has finished rehabilitating its centres designated to accommodate street kids.

Mr. Mulenga confirmed in an interview with ZANIS in Ndola today that this follows a Memorandum of Understanding which his ministry signed with ZNS on the 15th of August this year aimed at rehabilitating street kids.

Mr. Mulenga said now that ZNS has completed the rehabilitation of its centres, his ministry working with other stakeholders will swing into action and ensure that no child remains on the street.

He said the earlier nationwide exercise to remove children from the street failed because of minor grey areas that have since been identified.

“We will remove all the kids from all the streets of Zambia and take them to national service so that they can be tutored accordingly so that they can learn survival skills,” Mr. Mulenga said.

The Minister said the government has a lot of confidence in ZNS hence identifying the institution as a reliable partner in ending streetism and ensuring that the minds of street kids are fully transformed.

Mr. Mulenga said he wants to see a situation where young people will not depend on drugs and other harmful substances for their survival but on sustainable life survival skills.

And Ndola District Child Protection Committee Vice Chairperson, Patrick Muntanga has bemoaned the increasing number of children on the streets.

Mr. Muntanga said there is need to increase budgetary allocation towards children on the street who are not even many to manage.

“There has been no specific budgetary allocation to address this need. If there has been in instances, it’s just to mobilize them and then they are out of the streets like what happened a few months ago,” Mr. Muntanga said.

Previous articlePresident Lungu Promises to improve road network in Chilubi as he lands for Campaigns
Next articleKabwe Warriors Sign Defender Kaunda

