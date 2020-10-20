PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people and other traditional leaders have launched a National Movement aimed at sensitizing Zambians on the need to take part in voting.

Speaking at the launch of Movement for Voter Sensitization (MVS) held at Mika Conference Centre in Lusaka, Paramount Chitimukulu who is patron of the Movement, said the low voter turnout was bad for good governance, and that therefore there was need to sensitize the people to take part in voting.

He said voter apathy did not only lead to having a minority President but also threatened the very existence of Democracy in the country and therefore the need to address the issue urgently.

The Traditional leader also observed that apart from high poverty levels, inadequate voter sensitization, and lack of patriotism among some citizens, long distances between polling stations and communities was also a major contributor to voter apathy in the country.

He called on every well-meaning Zambian to get involved and ensure that people are sensitized on the benefit of voting.

Chief Chitimukulu said the Movement was a nonpartisan organization and was formed on the basis of fighting voter apathy and to encourage citizens to take part in the Governance system of the country.

The traditional leader said it was only through taking part in voting that the country can have majority elected leaders who can be held accountable.

“Voting allows citizens to participate in the governance system and therefore if you don’t vote you have no right to complain,” he said adding that all Zambians should buy into the objectives of the movement by participating in voting in next year’s election and future polls.

And speaking at the same event, Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people advised Zambians to refrain from violence and tribalism.

He said the two vices had no place in modern Zambia and that traditional leaders in the country will continue promoting peace and harmony.

Meanwhile chief Chikanta of Kalomo said in the past three elections there had been no violence and called on all Zambians to continue embracing tolerance and love for one another ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He said traditional leaders should fight violence and tribalism and pledged support to the Movement to ensure that the country hold peaceful and fair elections next year.

Among others who also attended the launch, are Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela, Chief Mushoka, Snr chief Kanongesha, and Chief Shakumbila.