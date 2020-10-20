9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Eastern Province communities Empowerment in Pictures

Photo Gallery Eastern Province communities Empowerment in Pictures
Minister of Nat. Dev. Planning Alexander Chiteme and Office of VP Minister and Nyimba MP Olipa Phiri in Nyimba talking climate change
Minister of Nat. Dev. Planning Alexander Chiteme explaining climate change grants under ZIFLP
Minister of Nat. Dev. Planning Alexander Chiteme and Office of VP Minister and Nyimba MP Olipa Phiri in Nyimba
Ministers Alexander Chiteme and Michael Katambo and Masauso Tembo (Sinda)
Ministers Alexander Chiteme and Michael Katambo and MPs Moses Mawere (Chipata) and Masauso Tembo (Sinda)
Vice-President Inonge Mutukwa Wina and Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme hand over Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Projects grants cheques to Sinda Member of Parliament Masauso Phiri and some of his constituents in Chapata on 17 October 2020. PHOTO | MNDP
Vice-President Inonge Mutukwa Wina and Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme hand over Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Projects grants cheques to Sinda Member of Parliament Masauso Phiri and some of his constituents in Chapata on 17 October 2020. PHOTO | MNDP
Ministers Alexander Chiteme and Michael Katambo and MPs Moses Mawere (Chipata) and Masauso Tembo (Sinda)
Ministers Alexander Chiteme and Michael Katambo and Masauso Tembo (Sinda)
Chiteme talks to Nyimba women
HH at the High Court Building to provide support to Chishimba Kambwili
Minister Chiteme explain ZIFL Project funds for cooperatives to Nyimba Residents
