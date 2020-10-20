Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Bright Nundwe has urged security wings in the area to put in place strict measures in boarder areas to control and eradicate smuggling of maize.

Mr Nundwe noted that there are many porous areas along the border which are facilitating smuggling of maize.

ZANIS reports that Mr Nundwe said this when a team from National Task Force on Food Security called on him at his office in Ndola today.

“I’m advising all the security personnel to ensure that there is no single bag of grain leaving the country through smuggling, no one should abrogate the law with impunity by smuggling maize. People should engage in legal businesses with the right papers to sell maize outside Zambia,” he said.

Mr Nundwe observed that smuggling is rife between October and January hence the need for security personnel to step up efforts to curb illegal businesses in boarder areas in the province.

He urged the Task Force to be innovative in the manner the boarders are managed as there are porous places at most boarder points.

And representing National Task Force Food Security Chief State Advocate, Nkumriza Mumba said they are in the province to train stakeholders who include security wings on how to help eradicate smuggling at border points.

Ms Mumba said there is need to enhance the fight against smuggling hence the training which has targeted the main stakeholders in the fight against the vice.