Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that there is enough fuel stock in the country and consumers should not panic.

Mr. Nkhuwa said that more stocks have been imported by various oil marketing companies saying there is no need for panic among consumers.

He was speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka today.

Mr. Nkhuwa noted that he held talks with various oil marketing companies and they assured the government that there is enough stock in the depots adding that more fuel is expected to arrive in the country.

The Minister noted that the erratic supply of fuel that has been experienced in some parts of the country is being normalized.

“During the meeting with oil marketing companies it became clear that the shortage was mainly due to the strike by the truck drivers which disrupted the delivery cycle of fuel to the depots and filling stations around the country. This triggered panic buying by members of the public,” he said

He stated that fuel tankers have been allowed to transport fuel to their destinations even after 18:00 hours to ensure a steady and stable supply of fuel across the country.

Mr. Nkhuwa said that he has advised the oil marketing companies to work with Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) pre-clearance facility to ensure that there is speedy delivery of fuel in the country.

He reiterated government commitment in ensuring that there is security of supply of fuel to enable the wheels of the country’s economy to continue running.

The Minister further noted that the striking truck drivers had disputes with their employers adding that it had nothing to do with the government.

“The truck drivers have three unions and none of them has declared a dispute with the government, all what the truck drivers want from their employers are better conditions service,” he said.