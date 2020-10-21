Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has described prospective first-choice goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange’s move to South African PSL club Maritzburg United as a very positive development.

Mwange on October 20 completed a two-year move from FAZ Super Division club Green Eagles to Maritzburg on the back of his Chipolopolo return this October as first-choice in the recent three friendlies against Malawi, Kenya and South Africa after ten months out due to injury.

“So it has been sorted that our that own Sebastian Mwange will replace Ghana national team goalkeeper Richard Ofori who has joined Orlando Pirates. We wish that he goes there and gets the competitive experience of the PSL,” Micho said.

“And when you look at that, I expect that he lifts his game to the next level.

“We shall count him for our 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Botswana in November and also our 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“It is one good step that Mwange has gone to play professional football.”

However, Micho said that Mwange’s departure was not a setback for Chipolopolo ahead of its 2021 CHAN campaign this January in Cameroon.

Mwange is now ineligible for the second tier AFCON that is exclusively for home-based players.

“It is not going to affect our CHAN plans and I would like to thank Green Eagles, his coach and staff for producing a goalkeeper of that magnitude,” Micho said.

“The goalkeeper is 28 years old and in that sense very mature.”

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for home-based national team players.

With Mwange out of the CHAN plans, Jackson Kakunta of Power Dynamos and Kabwe Warriors goalkeeper Lameck Siame have to impress Micho during the four-match friendly tour of Ethiopia this weekend.

However, the duo also has competition from Nkwazi goalkeeper Charles Muntanga who has replaced Mwange on Chipolopolo’s CHAN teams’ friendly tour to Ethiopia from October 21 to 26.