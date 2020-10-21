The United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso, says the Party will not handover President Hakainde Hichilema to the police between now and general elections.

Mr Liswaniso said UPND members and supporters across the country are aware of all the plans to ensure that HH’s name does not appear on the Ballot Box because he is the people’s choice.

“Police Spokesperson, Esther Mwata-Katongo and Mr Kakoma Kanganja must stop issuing threats against UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema,” said Mr. Liswaniso.

Mr Liswaniso has charged that Ms Katongo’s statement that the Police had the powers to arrest President Hichilema as and when they deemed fit was provocative and insensitive, adding that UPND youths across the country would never allow him (Hichilema) to be summoned to police on any politically motivated charges.

UPND members across the country have vowed to defend their President against any politically motivated and trumped-up charges by the police to arrest and harm him so that his name does not appear on the ballot paper.

“She should be reminded that UPND has records of Police Officers arresting its members on trumped-up charges later released on nolle and acquitted. Worse was the trumped-up treason charge in which her police officer Mpanza Mbita, arrested President HH on a treason charge without investigating the matter”, he said.

UPND across the nation including its members in the diaspora will not in any way tolerate any fake charges just to get HH out of the presidential race to help Edgar Lungu win the presidency.

“He is the people’s choice and his name will appear on the ballot paper,” he said.