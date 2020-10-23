Coach Manfred Chabinga admits every cup final Nkana play including the Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu Charity Shield is never taken lightly by the Kitwe giants.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions face promoted Indeni on October 24 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Nkana are seeking an unprecedented 18th Charity Shield title after setting another league milestone with a 13th league crown that they collected at the end of the 2019/2020 season in August.

“Tomorrow’s game is very important. You know, there is nothing like excuses, we just have to work extra hard,” Chabinga said.

“Pressure is always there at Nkana because our fans want coaches to deliver.

“We have done that (prepared) and I have already mentioned that to players, especially the new comers. We have already told them that expectations here are high and we have to deliver.”

Nkana are set to unveil Ghanaian forward Isaac Amoah and Tanzania winger Ramadhani Singano who have joined on loan from DR Congo champions TP Mazembe.

But the league champions begin life without three key players.

Kenyan’s Musa Mohammed and Duncan Otieno have reportedly dumped the club while Zambia midfielder Kelvin Mubanga has moved down the road to Ndola to join their Copperbelt foes Zesco United.

However, striker Idris Mbombo is still in Wusakile, for now, and will captain them in the final.

“When you are playing a cup final, you play to win it, and as the coach says, expectations are always high at Nkana,” Mbombo said.

“We have to deliver on the pitch tomorrow and prove that we are the champions.”

Meanwhile, promoted Indeni face their first official test since winning the Napsa Stars Six Club Invitational Pre-season Tournament a fortnight ago in Lusaka.

Indeni coach Dabid Chilufya insists they will prove again that the pre-season tournament triumph was just a sign of things to come.

However ,Indeni’s only-ever cup final appearance was also in the Charity Shield in 2000 when ironically they were crashed 4-0 at the same venue by Nkana and are winless in all competition against their nemesis since then.