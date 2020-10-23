9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 23, 2020
Self proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife in court after being arrested earlier in the week

By editor
The self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and his wife, Mary are back on the dock at the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

The pair face charges of fraud and money laundering.

Mary was arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday, while her husband handed himself over to the police.

The state is expected to respond to their bail application. Bail was opposed earlier in the week after the state revealed it needed to investigate more details.

Bushiri’s supporters are expected to congregate outside the court in their numbers.

This comes after the pair appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of fraud, theft and money-laundering to the tune of over R100-million.

Their status in the country was also questioned.

According to a high court ruling, their permanent residency remains unchanged.

Source:eNCA

