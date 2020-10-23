9.5 C
Stop Brutal Attacks Against Women-UPND

...says trend has potential to erode women's confidence in politics

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Women’s Chairperson, Rosa Zulu has called for an immediate end to the widespread barbaric and brutal attacks on women in the country.

Reacting to the humiliating treatment of the incarcerated National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s wife, Carol on Tuesday, Mrs. Zulu said the dehumanizing manner in which Mrs. Kambwili and her daughter were treated was an afront on the well-being of women in the country.

According to video footage that has caused a stir on social media and received widespread condemnation from the larger Zambian society, Mrs Kambwili is seen being visibly brutalized and stripped necked by overzealous Police officers at Lusaka’s Magistrates Complex on Tuesday.

Mrs. Zulu charged that the trend had the potential to reverse the tremendous strides that the country had made towards the emancipation of women.

The visibly shaken and seemingly traumatized Zulu, who witnessed both the attacks on Ms Kambwili on Tuesday and the subsequent brutal attack on Kanyama Constituency Chairperson for Gender, Ronica Musomela, today, said that she was at pains to understand where the country was headed.

She has since called on the Police to stop being used as tools of violence and oppression not only on women but also on those opposed to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) rule.

