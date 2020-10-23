Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has advised people travelling into Zambia to obtain COVID-19 certification proving they are negative.

Dr. Malama says despite presenting a certificate, the ministry will also repeat the covid-19 test upon entry into the country.

He says all people travelling in or out of the country should ensure they inquire from the missions of destination.

Dr. Malama said this during the routine covid-19 briefing, where he announced that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 60 news cases, bringing the cumulative number to16,095, with 11 discharges.

He said the country has 8 patients in health facilities with 5 on oxygen support while 3 are in Intensive Care Unit -ICU.

Dr. Malama said despite the reduction in the number of cases recorded, most of the patients are being admitted very sick, increasing the risk of them succumbing to Covid-19 death.

Meanwhile, Namibia has eased measures and regulations for entry into the country amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with effect from 22nd October, 2020 to 30th November, 2020.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia Stella Libongani has advised all Zambians with intent to travel to Namibia that there will be no need to notify the High Commission of Namibia in Lusaka.

Commissioner Libongane however stated that only travellers who arrive with a negative PCR test result that is not older 72 hours will be allowed entry into Namibia, adding that the mandatory five day retest has been withdrawn.

“The requirement for the mandatory five day retest has been withdrawn. In addition, travelers who arrive in Namibia with a negative PCR test result that is older than 72 hours but not older than seven days will be allowed to enter the country. However, they will be required to undergo seven-day supervised quarantine at home or tourism facility. In the event that these environments do not satisfy quarantine requirements, the travellers will be placed under mandatory Government quarantine facilities at their own cost. Zambians and other foreigners who do not present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, will not be granted entry into the country,” High Commissioner Libongani explained.

The High Commissioner however indicated that even as the country has relaxed entry measures, she urged travellers to observe the Infection Prevention and Control Protocols (IPCP) of observing hygiene practices, physical distancing and mandatory wearing of masks in public places among others.

She added that any person who develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19 after arrival in Namibia, will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test.

In line with contact tracing protocols, the High Commissioner stated that any person identified as a contact of a positive COVID-19 case, will be placed in a quarantine facility or in supervised home quarantine for seven days and will be tested for COVID-19.