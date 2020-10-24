Feature Lifestyle Updated: October 24, 2020 DJ H-Mac ft. Macky2, SlapDee & Daev – “Tililko” By staff October 24, 2020 39 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle DJ H-Mac ft. Macky2, SlapDee & Daev – “Tililko” staff X.Y.Z Entertainment unleashes “Tililko“ by DJ H-Mac featuring labelmates SlapDee, Daev and awarding winging rapper Macky2 . Video by Qbick the visual papi. Previous articleZesco United and Atlas Mara Extend K2 Million Shirt DealNext articleNkana Stun Indeni to Lift Charity Shield LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News HeadlinesChief Editor - October 24, 20200President Lungu honours five for distinguished, exemplary service Zambia has toasted 56 years of freedom as a unitary sovereign state with President Edgar Lungu honouring five individuals...Read more Feature Sports Nkana Stun Indeni to Lift Charity Shield sports - October 24, 2020 0 Nkana have collected a record setting 18th Samuel 'Zoom' Ndhlovu Charity Shield title after beating Indeni in Saturdays final played at Arthur Davies Stadium... Read more Feature Lifestyle DJ H-Mac ft. Macky2, SlapDee & Daev – “Tililko” staff - October 24, 2020 0 X.Y.Z Entertainment unleashes “Tililko“ by DJ H-Mac featuring labelmates SlapDee, Daev and awarding winging rapper Macky2 . Video by Qbick the visual papi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7volN-OA-ps Read more Feature Sports Zesco United and Atlas Mara Extend K2 Million Shirt Deal sports - October 24, 2020 0 Zesco United have extended their shirt endorsement deal with Atlas Mara Bank with a package worth K2 million. The announcement was made on Friday night... Read more Rural News Rekindle spirit of determinations, Zambians urged Chief Editor - October 24, 2020 1 North Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has called on Zambians to rekindle the spirit of determination, oneness, teamwork and love for one another if... Read more More Articles In This Category 32 Zambian Musicians Collaborate on Unity Album Feature Lifestyle staff - October 23, 2020 6 A group of 32 young Zambian artists and producers have teamed up to celebrate Zambian Independence through a nationwide collaboration album dubbed the ‘One... Read more Self proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife in court after being arrested earlier in the week Feature Lifestyle editor - October 23, 2020 12 The self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and his wife, Mary are back on the dock at the Pretoria Magistrates Court. The pair face charges of fraud and... Read more Zambian Born and bred Plastic Surgeon, Professor Charles Malata featured on a BBC TV series Surgeons: At the Edge of Life Feature Lifestyle staff - October 22, 2020 25 Zambian Born and bred, Professor Charles Malata, one of the best Plastic Surgeons based in the UK , is currently featured on a BBC... Read more Pope Francis embraces civil unions for gay couples Feature Lifestyle editor - October 22, 2020 58 Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered Wednesday, sparking cheers from gay Catholics... Read more