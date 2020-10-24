Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has advised beneficiaries of the Edgar Changwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperatives not to sale the properties they have been empowered with.

Speaking at the Luapula Province official launch of the Edgar Changwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperative at Kalasa Primary School in Mwansabombwe district yesterday, Mr Chitotela said it is important that beneficiaries use the properties they have been given for the intended purpose if they are to transform lives people.

“ I want to urge you all beneficiaries that, you use what you have received today for the intended purpose, President Lungu is committed to improving the lives of people through initiatives like this one, it is important that you reciprocate by using what you have received for the intended purpose,” he said.

The Tourism Minister observed that it is important that beneficiaries follow the laid down guidelines and called on more people to work with cooperatives if they are to benefit.

Earlier Edgar Changwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperative National Coordinator Evelyn Banda called on people to receive the empowerment initiative with one heart saying it was born from the Republican President’s love for the Zambian people to be empowered.

She disclosed that the empowerment initiative is for all the ten provinces of Zambia and that people should embrace it and use it to empower themselves.

“It is gratifying to note that the initiative is reaching out to people, this is the main purpose for which his Excellency the President brought this initiative, embrace it,” Ms Banda observed.

And Political Advisor to the President Chris Zimba urged Cooperatives that were empowered to be more innovative and grow their business if others are to benefit.

“This initiative is aimed at promoting Zambians in cooperatives who have no capital, his Excellency the President wants to see empowered cooperatives that will transform the lives of people in communities,” he said

He reviewed that the initiative is a gesture of goodwill from the Republican President especially with the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic, adding that cooperatives that were empowered to should work hard to improve the lives people.

Luapula Province Minister Nicksoen Chalangwa, State House Permanent Secretary Christer Kalulu, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota, Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Kabaso Kapampi and his Nchelenge counterpart Anthony Malama attended the official launch.