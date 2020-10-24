9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 24, 2020
President Lungu honours five for distinguished, exemplary service

By Chief Editor
Zambia has toasted 56 years of freedom as a unitary sovereign state with President Edgar Lungu honouring five individuals for distinguished and exemplary service to the country at an investiture ceremony held at State House in Lusaka.

The usual pomp and splendor that characterizes Zambia’s Independence Day celebrations over the last five decades was missing when President Edgar Lungu joined his invited guests to mark the country’s 56th independence anniversary, under the theme “Zambia at 56, One Land, One Nation, building our future proud and free”.

The Independence Day celebrations were devoid of the usual pomp and splendor due to the prescribed public health safety guidelines and measures intended to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the globe.

State House grounds, which are normally characterized by traditional, gospel and secular music and dances from a cluster of bands and artistes as invited guests dance to Uhuru fever, were uncharacteristically quiet, with the Zambia Air force Band belting out local instrumental serenades.

The norm of a visiting Head of State gracing the commemorations of Zambia’s independence anniversary was this year broken as no visiting head of state showed up to continue with the custom due to continued travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

First President Kenneth Kaunda was not in attendance as well as fourth republican President Rupiah Banda who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

However President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther, were honoured with the presence of Vice President Inonge Wina, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Service Chiefs, Cabinet Ministers, some Members of the Diplomatic Corp and a cross section of Zambians who included former Vice President Enock Kavindele and former Prime Minister Malimba Masheke.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu bestowed five different classes of honour and recognition to 5 individuals.

The Head of State bestowed the President’s Medal for Gallantry to John Siame who exhibited bravery on April 26, 2015, risking his life when he rescued eight people who were drowning on Lake Mweru Wantipu.

President Lungu also bestowed the Order of the Eagle of Zambia Second division to James Mapoma for his immense contributions to the country’s socio-economic development and governance through a lengthy career in the civil service and ministerial level.

Mr Mapoma was one of the first crop of highly educated Zambians that saw him work for 14 years under the British Colonial rule and another 28 years after Zambia gained independence and served in various positions.

President Lungu also honoured Paul Chapuswike with the Order of the Grand Companion of Freedom, third division for his contribution to the liberation struggle.

Harriet Miyato was honoured posthumously with the Order of distinguished service, first division for her dedication and commitment to the teaching service and role in the establishment of the Zambia Open Community Schools to promote access to education to orphans and vulnerable children.

The late Ms Miyato grew ZOCS from nothing to a presence in 95 districts across the country servicing over 600,000 pupils and engaging the government on the development of the country’s education sector through policy reforms and implementation.

President Lungu also honoured Johannes Leach with the President’s Insignia of Recognition for dedicating his life to serving the community through the church in Chavuma district.

Mr Leach has been an asset to the community donating educational materials, distributing clothing, and providing transport to stranded locals among others and been pivotal in curbing the spread of the corona virus through donation of facemasks.

3 COMMENTS

  1. I will be on that list one day in the future. I am very inspired and will work hard for the nation as a civil servant and hopefully one day my work will be recognised by his excellency. One Zambia one nation

    1
    2

  2. Inspiring achievements. Well done ECL.

    Others with violent tendencies such as shootings, beatings, threats to people including referees and bloggers as well as burning houses will not see such honor.

  3. KZ. Once again you spit out absolute nonsense. All you have done is earn through corruption, intimidate people. You have no legacy. You are not worth to be remembered for except for a common thief.

    That goes to your ex boss lungu. A common thief. In 9 years has destroyed this blessed country. What do you expect when you give a conman a country to lead no vision

