Zesco United and Atlas Mara Extend K2 Million Shirt Deal

Zesco United have extended their shirt endorsement deal with Atlas Mara Bank with a package worth K2 million.

The announcement was made on Friday night in Ndola during a ceremony to mark the extension of the shirt deal.

Atlas Mara has been the eight-time Zambian champions’ shirt sponsors since January 2018 when they signed a two-year K1.7 million deal.

The renewed shirt endorsement deal is for the next twelve months.

“When we sat down with ZESCO United Football Club to talk about renewing the sponsorship deal, we were impressed by their plans for the future which included the further commercialization of the club, investment in infrastructure and most importantly their re-commitment to uplift the many communities they support across Zambia through maintaining football clubs,” Atlas Mara Bank Chief Executive Officer James Koni said.

And ZESCO Limited Senior Manager – Corporate Affairs Dr.John Kunda said Atlas Mara decision to renew the shirts endorsement deal during unprecedented times for both the corporate and football industry.

“In the wake of the COVID – 19 pandemic, many global organizations have been forced to activate cost cutting measures in order to stay afloat. However, Atlas Mara Bank has broken ranks with convention to make this generous contribution towards the growth of ZESCO United Football Club. This is a clear testament of the Banks commitment towards uplifting football standards in the country,” Dr. Kunda said.

Previous articleRekindle spirit of determinations, Zambians urged

