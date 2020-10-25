9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 25, 2020
General News
Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo Warns Zambians against issuing unverified statements

By Chief Editor
Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has warned people in the habit of issuing unverified statements not to complain when made to account for their actions.

Mr Kampyongo said people are free to express their opinions but that their concerns should be done within the confines of the law.

He was speaking in an interview at the freedom statue in Lusaka yesterday the during 56th Independence Day wreath laying ceremony.

The Minister said law enforcement officers will from now on deal with law breakers regardless of their statues.

Mr Kampyongo said every citizen has a duty to maintain the country’s peace.

“I urge the public to respect the police officers as there are people with families who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

The Police officers work hard to ensure that there is peace and security in the country hence the community should make their work easy by giving them maximum support,” the Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Kampyongo called on all Zambia to treasure the freedom fighters that have remained behind as they are a symbol of our independence in the country.

Mr Kampiyongo said most of the forefathers died during the struggle for independence and youths should emulate their spirit.

“Youths of today, should not set back and wait for manna to fall from heaven, the government is creating an environment for the youths to emancipate themselves from the shackles of poverty,” he noted

Mr. Kampyongo urged the youths to have a change of mindset and emancipate themselves by creating jobs.

“Independence is an important day for everyone as it reminds us how our fathers struggled for us to get this freedom that we are enjoying today, he said.

This year’s 56th independence day was celebrated under the theme “one land one nation-building our future proud and free at freedom statue in Lusaka.

