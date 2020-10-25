9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Rural News
Updated:

Zambians warned against hate speech

By Chief Editor
Zambians warned against hate speech
Government has warned against tribal hate speech.

North Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela sounded the warning in Kalumbila district during yesterday’s 56th Independence Day celebrations in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Emmanuel Chihili.

The celebration was held at Manyama primary school grounds under the theme: 24th October, 2020, Zambia at 56: One Land, One Nation- Building Our Future Proud and Free.

“May I take this opportunity to warn especially the young people of this nation who are the future leaders of this country to be very careful of tribal hate speech going on, on some social media platforms,” Mr Mangimela said.

He explained that if this trend does not stop, the nation will be divided and destroyed.

Mr Mangimela also urged the gathering to recall the vision and determination of the nation’s freedom fighters.

“Recall the vision and the determination of our freedom fighters, not only to attain independence but also to build a strong nation of Zambia. Our founding fathers managed to unite all the 73 tribes of this great country out of love and respect for this nation,” he said.

Mr Mangimela pointed out that this year’s theme gives a sense of belonging and encourages everyone to build the future of Zambia with a sense of pride and freedom.

He however, said he is aware that political freedom is not being fully enjoyed.

“We are also aware that political freedom cannot be fully enjoyed in the midst of high levels of poverty, unemployment and great inequalities. This is the reason government is emphasising on the diversification of the economy and full implementation of strategies in the seventh national development plan and the vision 2030,” Mr Mangimela said.

He also encouraged the gathering to always remember to pray for the nation and leaders at various levels of leadership as well as put the nation first before tribes and political affiliations.

And speaking at the same function, Barrick Lumwana Mining Company (LMC) General Manager, Paul Gillot said this year’s theme calls for partnership in fostering sustainable development.

Mr Gillot said this in a speech read by LMC sustainability Manager, Christopher Mukala.

“This year’s theme calls for partnership in fostering sustainable development on our land as one people not only for ourselves but also for the future generations,” he said.

Mr Gillot also assured the gathering that LMC will remain a key partner in government’s agenda of building a future proud and free.

