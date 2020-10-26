9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 26, 2020
Champions Nkana Visit Runners-Up Forest in League Opener

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Champions Nkana will start their FAZ Super Division title defense with an away fixture against the team they beat to the title last season Forest Rangers in Ndola on October 31.

FAZ on Monday announced the commencement of the 2020/21 Super Division campaign and released the approved fixtures.

The two sides head into Week 1 after finishing tied on 50 points but Nkana winning claim the crown on goal difference when the season was abruptly ended in Week 27 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Forest beat Nkana 1-0 both in Ndola and away in Kitwe last season.

Forest,who will be making their continental debut in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League after finishing second, are also unbeaten against Nkana in the league since the 2019 season when the latter won 1-0 and has since then collected a draw and three straight defeats against the Ndola side.

Nkana are fresh from claiming the first silverware on the 2020/21 season calendar after Saturday’s 2-0 win over promoted side Indeni in the Charity Shield final played last Saturday at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Former champions Zesco United, who finished fifth last term, launch their campaign with an away fixture against the team that beat them to fourth place , Napsa Stars, in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, FAZ said teams are expected to adhere to the Covid-19 health protocols as the league starts.

“We are very happy to announce the fixtures of the 2020/2021 season for the Zambia Premier League. The fixtures have been approved by the Executive Committee clearing the way for the league to kick off,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“Clubs will be expected to adhere to the Covid-19 health protocols as we commence the league.”

Week one fixtures:

Power Dynamos Vs Young Green Eagles

Kitwe United Vs Prison Leopards

Buildcon Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Green Buffaloes Vs Red Arrows

Napsa Stars Vs Zesco United

Zanaco Vs Indeni

Forest Vs Nkana

Kabwe Warriors Vs Green Eagles

Lumwana Radiants Vs Nkwazi

