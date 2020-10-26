9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 26, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Clergy appeals to Zambian to buy local products

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
General News Clergy appeals to Zambian to buy local products
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Catholic clergy at Solwezi diocese in North-Western Province, Father Daniel Maungani has asked Zambians to support local manufacturers by buying locally produced products.

Delivering his homily during Sunday mass at St. Daniel cathedral parish today, Fr. Maungani said though Zambians are free to consume foreign products, they should first consider loving their own local product first.

He said the whole thing begin with self-love and self-esteem.

Fr. Maungani said it is sad that people always consider locally produced products as inferior and of low quality.

He said it is high time that Zambians start loving, and buying their own locally produced products thereby, creating market for the local manufacturer.

“Create markets for our own local products…not that we create markets for foreign products alone…we can consume foreign products but let us love our own products first”, Fr. Maungani said.

He said if Zambians shun their own products then others will not be interested in them.

Fr. Maungani said when other nationals see how much Zambians love their own products, they will soon starting loving them and consequently buying.

Previous articleChipolopolo End Ethiopia Visit With Another Victory
Next article2 ,800 pupils drop out of school in Sinda

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

China-Africa arms trade: Zambia largest recipient of Chinese loans for military gear, study says

Of the US$1.5 billion worth of financing for arms deals advanced by China to African countries between 2000...
Read more
Headlines

Preach love, peace, unity ahead of 2021 general elections, Christians urged – Vice President

Chief Editor - 3
Vice President Inonge Wina has urged Christians to preach peace and harmony among Zambians as the country heads to the 2021 general elections. Mrs Wina...
Read more
General News

2 ,800 pupils drop out of school in Sinda

Chief Editor - 2
About two thousand, eight hundred and three pupils in Sinda District of Eastern Province are reported to have dropped out of school during the...
Read more
General News

Clergy appeals to Zambian to buy local products

Chief Editor - 1
A Catholic clergy at Solwezi diocese in North-Western Province, Father Daniel Maungani has asked Zambians to support local manufacturers by buying locally produced...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo End Ethiopia Visit With Another Victory

sports - 4
Chipolopolo wrapped up their weekend friendly match visit to Ethiopia with a roaring win over the hosts on Sunday afternoon in Addis Ababa. Zambia's provisional...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

2 ,800 pupils drop out of school in Sinda

General News Chief Editor - 2
About two thousand, eight hundred and three pupils in Sinda District of Eastern Province are reported to have dropped out of school during the...
Read more

Events like National Anthem, Coat of Arms and Independence Day do not belong to any political party, Bishop tells Zambians

General News Chief Editor - 7
Catholic Diocese of Mansa Bishop Patrick Chisanga has bemoaned the tendency of politicizing national symbols. Bishop Chisanga points out that symbols like the National Anthem,...
Read more

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo Warns Zambians against issuing unverified statements

General News Chief Editor - 12
Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has warned people in the habit of issuing unverified statements not to complain when made to account for...
Read more

Let us preserve peace – Copperbelt PS

General News Chief Editor - 2
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says there is need for the country to preserve peace. Mr Nundwe said this during the 2020...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.