A Catholic clergy at Solwezi diocese in North-Western Province, Father Daniel Maungani has asked Zambians to support local manufacturers by buying locally produced products.

Delivering his homily during Sunday mass at St. Daniel cathedral parish today, Fr. Maungani said though Zambians are free to consume foreign products, they should first consider loving their own local product first.

He said the whole thing begin with self-love and self-esteem.

Fr. Maungani said it is sad that people always consider locally produced products as inferior and of low quality.

He said it is high time that Zambians start loving, and buying their own locally produced products thereby, creating market for the local manufacturer.

“Create markets for our own local products…not that we create markets for foreign products alone…we can consume foreign products but let us love our own products first”, Fr. Maungani said.

He said if Zambians shun their own products then others will not be interested in them.

Fr. Maungani said when other nationals see how much Zambians love their own products, they will soon starting loving them and consequently buying.