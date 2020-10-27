9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

CSO’s applauds government on ending child marriages

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News CSO’s applauds government on ending child marriages
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) under the National Child’s Rights Forum (NCRF) and the Network on Ending Child Marriage in Zambia (NECMZ), has commended government’s efforts of promoting the rights of children across the country.

NECMZ Vice Chairperson Womba Wanki stated that this was evident through the successful implementation of the National Strategy on ending child marriages which aims at combating child marriages as well as teenage pregnancies.

Ms. Wanki reiterated the CSO’s continued support in order to supplement the government’s efforts in enhancing the rights of children so that the young ones are provided with a friendly environment indicating that they are important stakeholders in the national development agenda.

“We acknowledge and applaud government efforts in combating child marriages and ending teenage pregnancies as seen through the National Strategy on Ending Child Marriage (2016-2021), and the enactment of laws such as the Gender equity and equality Act of 2015 and the Anti-GBV Act of 2011” Ms. Wanki pointed out.

She observed that President Edgar Lungu being the African Union (AU) Champion on ending child marriages, has made pronouncements among which include the Children’s Code Bill and is yet to be tabled before parliament.

The Vice Chairperson added that President Lungu has over the past years demonstrated passion for ending early pregnancies and also ensuring that girls are taken back to school through the re-entry policy.

Ms. Wanki noted that Zambia being a signatory to various entities that fight for enhancement of the rights of children and women, the CSOs are confident that the country will be a child-friendly zone.

She urged key stakeholders to partner with government in ensuring that a child friendly environment is set up for the young ones to thrive, saying that the government had done its part by creating an open door policy great for public-private partnerships.

“We call upon all key stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders, CSO’s Parliamentarians, the media, Cooperation partners , children and guardians to work together and fully engage in a campaign to make Zambia a child-friendly country where children are allowed to engage in meaningful participation and enjoyment of the rights”, she indicated.

Ms. Wanki however, said the Civil Society Organisations were concerned at the pace at which the enactment of the Children’s Code Bill and the Marriage Bill were moving.

This was said during a press briefing held in Lusaka, today.

Previous articleUSA awards K2.5 million to community organizations
Next articleFrench and Zambian Stakeholders discuss renewable energy opportunities for companies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

French and Zambian Stakeholders discuss renewable energy opportunities for companies

The two days Renewable Energy conference which is aimed at enhancing stakeholders’ participation in the promotion of alternative sources...
Read more
General News

CSO’s applauds government on ending child marriages

Chief Editor - 0
A consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) under the National Child’s Rights Forum (NCRF) and the Network on Ending Child Marriage in Zambia (NECMZ),...
Read more
General News

USA awards K2.5 million to community organizations

Chief Editor - 0
The United States Embassy in Lusaka has today awarded small grants to six Zambian community-based organizations through its Public Affairs Section totaling to over...
Read more
General News

HRC hails President Lungu for pardoning 966 inmates

Chief Editor - 2
The Human Rights Commission has commended President Edger Lungu for pardoning 966 inmates in exercise of his constitutional prerogative of mercy powers during the...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ reschedules voter registration exercise

Chief Editor - 3
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has rescheduled the dates for the registration of voters to November 9, 2020 instead of October 28, 2020. ECZ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

USA awards K2.5 million to community organizations

General News Chief Editor - 0
The United States Embassy in Lusaka has today awarded small grants to six Zambian community-based organizations through its Public Affairs Section totaling to over...
Read more

HRC hails President Lungu for pardoning 966 inmates

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Human Rights Commission has commended President Edger Lungu for pardoning 966 inmates in exercise of his constitutional prerogative of mercy powers during the...
Read more

President Lungu urges Cabinet Minister to continue interacting with Zambians

General News Chief Editor - 15
President Edgar Lungu has emphasized the need for Cabinet ministers to continue interacting with citizens so that they understand their needs. The President made the...
Read more

Zambia opens Embassy in Rabat, Morocco

General News Chief Editor - 22
Zambia has opened its Embassy in Rabat in a move that signals a willingness to further boost ties with Morocco at all levels. The Embassy...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.