Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has rescheduled the dates for the registration of voters to November 9, 2020 instead of October 28, 2020.

ECZ Chief Electoral Kryticous Nshindano said the registration exercise which was scheduled to commence on October 28 2020 to November 30, 2020 will now be conducted from November 9 to December 12, 2020.

Speaking when he addressed journalists in Lusaka today, Mr Nshindano said the extension to start the mobile voter registration will give an opportunity to a good number of eligible citizens to acquire national registration cards that will enable them to register as voters.

Mr Nshindano stated that the Commission will proceed with voter registration as scheduled regardless of the conclusion of issuance of NRC’s.

He appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to swiftly conclude the exercise of issuing of NRC’s as it is a prerequisite in the voter registration.

He disclosed that the commission has so far recorded 130 thousand people who have pre-registered online.

Mr Nshindano further added that the ongoing online voter pre-registration which began on the September 21, 2020 will close on the November 20, 2020.

“I wish to reiterate that online pre-registration is not final. It is meant to help in speeding up the process of voter registration and in making sure that the electorate can have access to a service which enables them to begin the process of registration from any location,” he said.

He explained that people who will pre-register online will still be required to present themselves at a registration center in order to get fully registered and obtain a new voters card.

He further explained that eligible citizens including those who are on the current register of voters must register again to obtain a new voters card as the current voters card will not be used in the 2021 general elections.