ZESCO has said that the flash fire that occurred at the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project last Friday leading to the death of one person will not affect commissioning. Acting ZESCO Managing Director Webster Musonda says the fire only affected the sealant, a paint that is used to seal off leakages in the dam wall.

He told Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa that the replacement of the paint will only take a few days and the scheduled commissioning of the first unit remains next month. Mr. Musonda revealed that the filling of the reservoir with water will start in the second week of November and will only take one week.

And Mr. Musonda said ZESCO and the contractor will help the family of the deceased. He however reiterated the utility company’s commitment to upholding a safe working environment.

Mr. Nkhuwa said he decided to tour the construction site after getting conflicting reports that the whole power plant had burnt down. He expressed happiness that the works will go on as scheduled.

The Minister however advised ZESCO management and the contractor to put in place various safety measures.

And UPND Chikankata Member of Parliament Kabwe Chrispin Mwiinga advised ZESCO management to prioritise life above anything else.

Yesterday Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa confirmed that a flash fire accident occurred at Kafue Gorge lower Hydro electricity site on Friday. Mr.Nkhuwa said that the incident occurred as three workers were cutting the tie rod bars on the dam wall and that the three workers who were on assignment incidentally sustained some burns.

Mr.NKHUWA said that the victims were evacuated to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for specialised treatment and identified the victims are Joseph Muchini ,Siloni Chisi and Kakulubwelwa Kakulubelwa, and that Mr.Kakulubelwa has been discharged whist his colleagues are still receiving treatment. Mr.Nkhuwa also visited the victims at UTH.

Meanwhile, Mr.Nkhuwa said the fire accident at Kafue lower was not serious enough to disrupt the power project. He says government is doing every thing possible to ensure that the project is afloat.