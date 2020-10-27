Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that there is enough fuel stocks in the country and that there no need to panic.

Mr. Nkhuwa noted that the recent erratic supply was caused by truck drivers who were undergoing an illegal strike.

He recalled that the striking of drivers led to the panic buying among the consumers but that the situation is under control.

Mr Nkhuwa recapped government’s commitment in ensuring that there is security of supply of fuel to enable the wheels of the economic to continue running.

He was speaking in parliament today when responding to a question from Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo.

Mr Nkombo wanted to know the cause of the sudden erratic supply of fuel in the country, what urgent measures the Government was taking to normalize the situation; and what long term measures are being taken to ensure a normal supply of fuel in the country.

And in response Mr Nkhuwa stated that government has put in place both long and shorty term measures to curb any possible fuel shortages

“The truck drivers had an illegal strike and then led to the panic buying among the citizens. All citizens and consumers should know and be assured that the situation of erratic fuel shortages is under control,” he charged.

Mr Nkuwah who is also Chingola Member of parliament pointed out that apart from engaging transporters to import enough fuel, government has engaged the Tanzanian government to expedite the clearing of all Zambia bound petroleum products.

He indicated that government also offers police escort to tankers to their destination.

Mr Nkhuwa further assured that the Ministry of transport and communications is doing everything possible to engage the unions in the fuel transportation sector.