Convicted National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili this afternoon walked to freedom after spending 12 days in jail.
The outspoken NDC front man who was on 14th October, 2020 convicted to two years with hard labour after being found guilty for forgery and uttering a false document was yesterday granted a K300, 000 cash bail pending appeal in the Lusaka High Court.
Speaking shortly after being released from the Lusaka Remand Prison, Mr. Kambwili said prison will not break his spirits but will continue to speak out on many injustices.
Mr Kambwili said he will tomorrow hold a press briefing where he will address various national matters.
And posting on his Facebook, Mr Kambwili thanked all Zambians who kept praying for his release.
“Finally I am home again. Thank you God, the Church, my family, my party members and all Zambians who kept praying for his release.”
Sometimes it pays to humble yourself. Respect the law and those that are custodians of it I.e. the judges. How can you go on to allege political persecution and insult the judge. The judge is only applying the law as it should. It is a fact you forged documents. Now go and read the law about the consequences of forging such documents. How can it be political persecution. You want the courts to let you off because you are a politician? What sort of precedence would that set for other people facing similar convictions? And this same f00l kambwili wants to be president with his self importance and arrogance. Go and fly to UK and drink tea. See your fat face. Lose some weight and be reasonable for once.
Be humble.
Nine chale long time brother. Hope family and you are fine. I was talking to a friend in Germany who said it is now getting cold uko. Stay warm. Whisky does the trick.
KZ you also have a court case for assaulting the bus driver. Pay up the costs and stop preaching about being humble.
Once lungu is out if power than show your arrogance and might. You are just a mare cadre just as your comrade Lusambo, a boot licker.