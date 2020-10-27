9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Kambwili finally home

By Chief Editor
39 views
4
Headlines Kambwili finally home
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Convicted National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili this afternoon walked to freedom after spending 12 days in jail.

The outspoken NDC front man who was on 14th October, 2020 convicted to two years with hard labour after being found guilty for forgery and uttering a false document was yesterday granted a K300, 000 cash bail pending appeal in the Lusaka High Court.

Speaking shortly after being released from the Lusaka Remand Prison, Mr. Kambwili said prison will not break his spirits but will continue to speak out on many injustices.

Mr Kambwili said he will tomorrow hold a press briefing where he will address various national matters.

And posting on his Facebook, Mr Kambwili thanked all Zambians who kept praying for his release.

“Finally I am home again. Thank you God, the Church, my family, my party members and all Zambians who kept praying for his release.”

 

Previous articleKamanga: Back To Basics Helping Revive AFCON Redemption
Next articleGovt assures the nation of enough fuel stocks

4 COMMENTS

  1. Sometimes it pays to humble yourself. Respect the law and those that are custodians of it I.e. the judges. How can you go on to allege political persecution and insult the judge. The judge is only applying the law as it should. It is a fact you forged documents. Now go and read the law about the consequences of forging such documents. How can it be political persecution. You want the courts to let you off because you are a politician? What sort of precedence would that set for other people facing similar convictions? And this same f00l kambwili wants to be president with his self importance and arrogance. Go and fly to UK and drink tea. See your fat face. Lose some weight and be reasonable for once.

  3. Nine chale long time brother. Hope family and you are fine. I was talking to a friend in Germany who said it is now getting cold uko. Stay warm. Whisky does the trick.

  4. KZ you also have a court case for assaulting the bus driver. Pay up the costs and stop preaching about being humble.

    Once lungu is out if power than show your arrogance and might. You are just a mare cadre just as your comrade Lusambo, a boot licker.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Micho’s Warns Against Basking in Friendly Wins

Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has warned that complacency must not creep in following notable victories in October friendlies...
Read more
Economy

Govt assures the nation of enough fuel stocks

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that there is enough fuel stocks in the country and that there no need...
Read more
Headlines

Kambwili finally home

Chief Editor - 4
Convicted National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili this afternoon walked to freedom after spending 12 days in jail. The outspoken NDC front man who was...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kamanga: Back To Basics Helping Revive AFCON Redemption

sports - 2
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is backing their back-to-basics policy to finally start showing results as Zambia reboots its 2021 AFCON qualifiers next month, attempting...
Read more
Economy

French and Zambian Stakeholders discuss renewable energy opportunities for companies

Chief Editor - 5
The two days Renewable Energy conference which is aimed at enhancing stakeholders’ participation in the promotion of alternative sources of energy has commenced in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ reschedules voter registration exercise

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has rescheduled the dates for the registration of voters to November 9, 2020 instead of October 28, 2020. ECZ...
Read more

East Ex-Parastatal Workers ask Lungu for inquiry into Privatisation

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) have asked President Edgar Lungu not to...
Read more

Five Opposition Parties Support bill 10 and calls on MPS to fully support the constitution amendment

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
A consortium of opposition political parties have urged the general citizenry and members of parliament to fully support the constitution amendment bill...
Read more

EIA regulations threaten Zambia’s peasant farmers

Headlines editor - 9
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations in the current form are a threat to food security in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.