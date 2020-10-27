Convicted National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili this afternoon walked to freedom after spending 12 days in jail.

The outspoken NDC front man who was on 14th October, 2020 convicted to two years with hard labour after being found guilty for forgery and uttering a false document was yesterday granted a K300, 000 cash bail pending appeal in the Lusaka High Court.

Speaking shortly after being released from the Lusaka Remand Prison, Mr. Kambwili said prison will not break his spirits but will continue to speak out on many injustices.

Mr Kambwili said he will tomorrow hold a press briefing where he will address various national matters.

And posting on his Facebook, Mr Kambwili thanked all Zambians who kept praying for his release.

“Finally I am home again. Thank you God, the Church, my family, my party members and all Zambians who kept praying for his release.”