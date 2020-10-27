Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has warned that complacency must not creep in following notable victories in October friendlies ahead of next months’ must-win 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana.

Zambia has won four and lost one friendly during its October five-match series program that they concluded with back-to-back victories over the weekend away against Ethiopia.

Micho’s side began the month with a 1-0 home win over Malawi on October 7 in Lusaka but then lost 2-1 away in Nairobi against Kenya on October 9.

Zambia rebounded against South Africa on October 11 away in Rustenburg with a 2-1 win to complete their three-match series inside the October FIFA Match Window.

Chipolopolo then played two friendlies outside the FIFA Window against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa winning 3-2 on October 22 and 3-1 on October 25.

The team returned home on October 27 and the players now prepare for the opening three rounds of the 2020/2021 league season at their respective clubs before regrouping on November 8 in Lusaka for the Botswana countdown.

“Only with winning, can you inject the confidence but not over-confidence. We must not be complacent, we need to approach Botswana with the highest degree of respect, like we are facing Spain or Germany when they have the ball, “Micho said.

“But when we have the ball, we have to show our talent and quality to get the desired result but I believe in the players that I have.

“With zero points, one goal scored, and seven conceded, we are as stakeholders of Zambian football on face-saving mission against Botswana.”

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H on zero points after two games played, Botswana are third with 1 point, Zimbabwe have 4 points while leaders Algeria have maximum 6 points with four matches to go.

The top two qualify for AFCON.

Meanwhile, Botswana will visit on November 12 and hosts Zambia on November 16 in Francistown.