Armed Police officers this afternoon surrounded the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka and conducted a search at the premises in search of what they termed as fake National Registration cards.

Police officers went to the secretariat to conduct a search as a result of a call out which was issued to UPND media team member Anthony Bwalya.

By the time of publishing, Mr Bwalya was being driven to Kabwata Police for processing of his arrest.

Zambia Police Acting spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the presence of Police Officers at the UPND Secretariat.

The battalion which arrived at 12:00 Hrs only gained entrance to the UPND offices at 14:30 Hrs after the arrival of Counsel Marshal Mucheende of M and Associates who validated the search warrant.

Under the watchful eye of the legal team, the searching police officers under went a vigorous body search to ensure that they were not carrying any of the fake NRC documents to be planted in the premises.

Mr Bwalya was summoned by the Police after he and his colleague Mubita Nawa appeared on Muvi TV assignment programme and produced a stack of National Registration Cards which they claimed were irregularly issued.

And Mr Bwalya confirmed that he had been summoned by Police.

“The Zambia Police at Force Headquarters have reached out to us through a summon over the issue of alleged illegalities in the issuance of NRCs. We are glad the police have taken up this matter for further inquiry because all illegalities around the issuance of NRCs, regardless of who is behind it, represents an act of premeditated aggression against our constitution, the Zambian republic and the democracy we all cherish,” Mr Bwalya said.

“Above all, all illegalities around the issuance of NRCs create a toxic and irreparable platform of crime which can ultimately harm our society. We, as law abiding citizens, must stand firm and resist attempts by a small group of individuals to silence our voices by sabotaging our democracy through the improper issuance of NRCs,” he stated.

“We will cooperate with the police and do whatever they will ask of us in order to deliver justice for all of the Zambian people. But in addition to this step taken by the police, we will be calling for a full scale independent, multi – stakeholder commission of inquiry into how the mobile issuance of NRCs has been conducted.”

Mr Bwalya said this is not a political issue but a matter of collective national interest and people must all take a keen interest in it.