The body of Dr. Tasila Tembo, missing since last Friday has been found.

Her family reported to the Police that she missing last week on Friday.Her torso and severed head were found today near Mikango Barracks area.Her boyfriend who is a soldier is also missing since last week and reportedly with a fire arm.

The remains of Dr. Tasila Mercy Tembo will be buried on Thursday because of the extent of decomposition of the body.

Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the death of Dr Tasila Tembo aged 47 and said her body was discovered in a decomposed state covered with leaves in Nanking Army Training Centre in Mikango Barracks area.

In a statement released to the media , Mr. Mwale said the police have since launched a man-hunt for the suspect identified as Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba aged 33 of Zambia Army in Lusaka.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of a missing person in which it was reported that a female identified as Dr. Tasila Tembo aged 47 of Plot number 1732 Meanwood, Ibex Hill went missing. This occurred on October 24, 2020 around 16 hours,” Mwale said.

Mwale said investigations into the matter and police discovered the body of a Dr Tembo in a decomposed state covered with leaves in Nanking Army Training Centre in Mikango area.

He said the body was temporarily buried at a traditional burial site in Mikango area and is awaiting Post-mortem to be conducted today at the University Teaching Hospital.

Mwale said Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect and has appealed to members of the public who may have the information of the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any police station.