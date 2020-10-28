By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda

In’gombe originally one of the several Lusaka unplanned settlements is a sprawling lively compound near the University of Zambia neighboring Kalundu on one side and Roma on the other, a place teeming with life and the various daily conflicts that go with it.

It is here that I witnessed the most bizarre court session imaginable.

In a makeshift structure in front of what can only be described as a rickety table draped in PF chitenge material, with an exercise book full of banknotes, sat a tall thin old man with a toothless assistant next to him holding court with several people gathered before them. This was the local Patriotic Front Branch Chairman sitting as Judge as he presided matters mostly of a civil nature. Members of the community with grievances take their matters there to be heard. Both the plaintiff and the defendant are charged K30 for ‘stationery’ before any case is heard.

On Sunday one of my good friend Lawyer Frank Gwaba’s relatives was summoned to this court. We arrived there as the judgment was being passed on a young woman who had been taken there for defamation. She was found guilty and was fined a goat or the cash equivalent to be paid within three weeks. She was told by the ‘Judge’ that she should consider herself imprisoned until the fine is paid. Failure to pay will result in a custodial sentence at the local police station.

As Frank’s relative’s case was called the ‘Judge’ asked for K30 from the lady at which point Frank intervened stating that what was the happening was illegal, that the Chairman had no authority to either summon nor judge members of the public unless it was a party matter.

This greatly vexed the chairman and his secretary in no small measure. “So you have come to intimidate us.” he shouted as he took a gulp of a transparent liquid that seemed to increase the bulge of his eyes.

Surprisingly, the intervention did not go well with the gathered crowd, whose Sunday afternoon entertainment had been brought to a sudden halt. The crowd of, mainly, women cast aspersion on Frank’s character showering us with unprintables in showing support for their ‘Judge’ who agreed that what he was doing was indeed illegal as he asked us to leave probably to safe guard his authority and more importantly the sizeable pile of notes that had been collected thus far. The case was, therefore, not heard.

We drove to the nearby police station to report the illegality, naively thinking they were not aware of the vice. They were alert to these happening and so did their superiors in Chelstone they informed us.

Unfortunately, we can’t do anything to these PF members. There have been worse cases. We arrested one cadre on charges of aggravated robbery and within two hours he was out.

These people have become untouchable and touch them at your own peril. You can find yourself transferred to Chilubi Island where you will be reporting for work in a banana boat,” said one officer.

However the police did issue call-outs through the victim support unit for the plaintiff and her witness and with this, we left the crestfallen officers in defeat knowing full well their power had been usurped, their wings clipped by the mighty PF.