9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Kangaroo Court in Lusaka ‘s unplanned settlement In’gombe

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Columns Kangaroo Court in Lusaka 's unplanned settlement In’gombe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda

In’gombe originally one of the several Lusaka unplanned settlements is a sprawling lively compound near the University of Zambia neighboring Kalundu on one side and Roma on the other, a place teeming with life and the various daily conflicts that go with it.

It is here that I witnessed the most bizarre court session imaginable.

In a makeshift structure in front of what can only be described as a rickety table draped in PF chitenge material, with an exercise book full of banknotes, sat a tall thin old man with a toothless assistant next to him holding court with several people gathered before them. This was the local Patriotic Front Branch Chairman sitting as Judge as he presided matters mostly of a civil nature. Members of the community with grievances take their matters there to be heard. Both the plaintiff and the defendant are charged K30 for ‘stationery’ before any case is heard.

On Sunday one of my good friend Lawyer Frank Gwaba’s relatives was summoned to this court. We arrived there as the judgment was being passed on a young woman who had been taken there for defamation. She was found guilty and was fined a goat or the cash equivalent to be paid within three weeks. She was told by the ‘Judge’ that she should consider herself imprisoned until the fine is paid. Failure to pay will result in a custodial sentence at the local police station.

As Frank’s relative’s case was called the ‘Judge’ asked for K30 from the lady at which point Frank intervened stating that what was the happening was illegal, that the Chairman had no authority to either summon nor judge members of the public unless it was a party matter.

This greatly vexed the chairman and his secretary in no small measure. “So you have come to intimidate us.” he shouted as he took a gulp of a transparent liquid that seemed to increase the bulge of his eyes.

Surprisingly, the intervention did not go well with the gathered crowd, whose Sunday afternoon entertainment had been brought to a sudden halt. The crowd of, mainly, women cast aspersion on Frank’s character showering us with unprintables in showing support for their ‘Judge’ who agreed that what he was doing was indeed illegal as he asked us to leave probably to safe guard his authority and more importantly the sizeable pile of notes that had been collected thus far. The case was, therefore, not heard.

We drove to the nearby police station to report the illegality, naively thinking they were not aware of the vice. They were alert to these happening and so did their superiors in Chelstone they informed us.

Unfortunately, we can’t do anything to these PF members. There have been worse cases. We arrested one cadre on charges of aggravated robbery and within two hours he was out.

These people have become untouchable and touch them at your own peril. You can find yourself transferred to Chilubi Island where you will be reporting for work in a banana boat,” said one officer.

However the police did issue call-outs through the victim support unit for the plaintiff and her witness and with this, we left the crestfallen officers in defeat knowing full well their power had been usurped, their wings clipped by the mighty PF.

Previous articleShould criticizing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) be criminalized?
Next articlePresident Lungu remains the right person to lead Zambia Forward-Paramount Chief Mpezeni

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 7

President Lungu remains the right person to lead Zambia Forward-Paramount Chief Mpezeni

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people has said that Zambians should give President Edgar Lungu maximum...
Read more
Columns

Kangaroo Court in Lusaka ‘s unplanned settlement In’gombe

Chief Editor - 1
By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda In’gombe originally one of the several Lusaka unplanned settlements is a sprawling lively compound near the University of Zambia neighboring Kalundu on...
Read more
Feature Politics

Should criticizing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) be criminalized?

Chief Editor - 1
By Venus N Msyani Concerned citizen Less than a month ago, at the heads of political parties meeting with ECZ at Mulungushi International Conference Centre,...
Read more
Economy

RDA awards contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to work on Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road

Chief Editor - 3
The Road Development Agency (RDA) has awarded contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to undertake works along the Katoba to Chirundu...
Read more
Feature Politics

Youth Alliance calls on Youths to Massively Register during the Voter Registration Exercise

Chief Editor - 1
Youth Alliance for Development (YAD) has called on youths to massively register during the voter registration exercise, which begins on October 29th, 2020. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Why Shonga’s election marks a new phase in LAZ’s fall from grace

Columns Chief Editor - 25
By Sishuwa Sishuwa In July, members of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) elected at their Annual General Meeting a 15-member executive to replace the...
Read more

China-Africa arms trade: Zambia largest recipient of Chinese loans for military gear, study says

Columns Chief Editor - 21
Of the US$1.5 billion worth of financing for arms deals advanced by China to African countries between 2000 and 2017, US$600 million went...
Read more

ZNBC’s Coverage of Bizwel Mutale Exemplifies Abuse of Public Resources

Columns editor - 15
By Dr Parkie Mbozi On 10th OCTOBER, 2020 and repeated at 05:00 hrs on 11th October, the Zambia Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) broadcasted an exclusive 10-minute...
Read more

56 Years of Independence, Yet Still Economically Dependent

Columns Chief Editor - 13
By Father Alex Muyebe, S.J. JCTR Executive Director The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) joins the rest of the country in commemorating the 56th...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.