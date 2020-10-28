Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has called on citizens in need of National Registration Cards (NRCs) to take advantage of the five day extension of the mobile registration and acquire their identity cards.

Mr Kamanga who on Tuesday inspected the exercise in Lusaka and Kafue districts says all eligible citizens should ensure that they are captured before November 4, when the exercise will come to an end.

“There may be no other extension because this exercise is tied to the mobile voter registration whose commencement has also been rescheduled to allow more eligible voters acquire their NRCs before they can register as voters,” he said.

He observed that the extension of the exercise from October 30 will allow more people acquire or replace their NRCs.

And Mr. Kamanga expressed confidence that the Province will meet its target of registering 240 thousand before the end of the exercise.

“We have already met the targets in some districts like Kafue. Though we have high numbers in Lusaka, we will meet the target because we will capitalize on the extension period and ensure that we capture each person that comes for the registration,” he said.

Mr Kamanga stressed on the need for people aged between 16 and 35 above to acquire the symbol of citizenship whose use he said is not solely for voting.

“It is an identity card that is required even for one to get employment, acquire a passport and many other things.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamanga has advised citizens not to wait for the mobile issuance of NRCs which comes after five years saying they should seek the documents from registration offices whose duty is to issue NRCs on a daily basis.

“You don’t have to wait until after five years when there is a mobile registration to acquire your NRCs, the registration offices issue these documents on a daily basis. In Lusaka district, the department has also decentralized to the sub districts and people can get their services in a number of sub districts,” he said.

The mobile issuance of NRCs which started on September 20 and was scheduled to finish on October 30, will come to an end on November 4.

The programme which is also taking place in Central, Muchinga, Western and Southern Provinces among others is targeting to issue a total of 730,000 NRCs.

Meanwhile, Muoyo Ward Councillor Musenge Mahongo has welcomed the extension of the mobile issuance of the National Registration Cards (NRCs).

Mr. Mahongo told ZANIS in Nalolo today that the extension is a good move because it will enable many people acquire NRCs in places where the exercise started late.

“The extension is appropriate because in some places, the mobile issuance of NRCs started late due to certain challenges hence this will give chance to more people to participate,” he said.

Government extended phase two of the mobile issuance of NRC for five days, which will see the exercise end on November 4, 2020 instead of the scheduled October 30, 2020.

Councillor Mahongo has also appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure that all logistics are put in place when the voter registration commences, considering that the rain season will soon start.

“We are about to start the rain season hence many people will not get voters cards if necessary logistics are not put in place, “said the Civic Leader.

He also asked ECZ to clarify on the matter that was raised in Parliament that the old voters cards will not be discarded.

But speaking recently during a media briefing, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano clarified that all voters in the old register need to move to the new one by visiting registration centres during mobile registration period.

Meanwhile, the mobile voter registration exercise which was expected to begin today, October 28, has been rescheduled to start on November 9, 2020 and will end on December 12, 2020.