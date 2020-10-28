The Ndola City Council has warned people trading at grave yards to immediately stop and move to designated markets in the city.

NCC Public Relations Manager, Rebecca Mushota told the media in an interview that trading at graveyards is prosecutable as it is illegal as per provisions of SI No 12 of 2018.

Ms Mushota says the council is working with various stakeholders in the city to ensure sanity is attained at graveyards where our beloved ones rest in peace.

“The council through its public health department does carry out routine spot checks to stop vendors from conducting business in graveyards”, Ms Mushota said.

Ndola residents have raised concerns on the increase of vending in cemeteries around the district.

The residents have complained that initially the vendors started with water and wreaths, which they said was understandable, but that the trend is now moving to food stuffs such as snacks and even heavy meals in some cases.