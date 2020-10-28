9.5 C
Village headman murdered over caterpillars

By Chief Editor
A village headman in Komaki Village in Shiwang`andu district, Muchinga Province, has died after being beaten and assaulted over caterpillars.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase who has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Shiwang’andu identified the late headman as Lewis Kangwa aged 52.

Mr Njase said the incident which happened last night around 20:00 hours, was reported to Police by Acting Chieftainess Kabanda of the Bisa people.

“The incident happened when the deceased headman who was coming from Chief Kabanda`s Palace met Racheal Maka, 37, in possession of caterpillars which were harvested before authorization by the traditional leader,” he explained.

“Headman Kangwa confronted Racheal and in an attempt to confiscate the caterpillars, she called her brother Nsofwa Maka who then grabbed the now deceased by the neck, beat him until he died later,” he said.

Mr Njase further said Police rushed to the scene of crime after receiving a call and found the body of the deceased was already taken to Kabanda Clinic.

He added that the suspect Nsofwa Maka run away immediately after allegedly committing the crime.

Mr Njase said the body of the deceased has been deposited in Chinsali General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination adding that a docket has been opened.

“Police has made no arrests in this case, however, investigations have been launched to bring culprits to book,” he said.

1 COMMENT

  1. Side effects of poverty; it leaves a trail of destruction. Please those of u that have been given an opportunity by the masses to govern us, I beg please make sound decisions that reduce poverty. U are indirectly responsible for such things.

