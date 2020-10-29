UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has urged all members of parliament to reject what he described as the PF engineered Bill 10 when it is presented before the House today, 29th October 2020.

In a televised message yesterday afternoon, Hichilema stated that UPND members of parliament will still stand by their earlier position of rejecting the Bill as it does not carry the aspirations of the people of Zambia.

He has also appealed to the PF, NDC and Independent Members of Parliament to reject the Bill which seeks to among other things, grant more powers to a sitting Head of State.

And the UPND President is confident that the Bill will fall out because Zambians have vehemently rejected it adding that members of parliament must also stand on the right side of history by listening to people’s calls of doing away with the Bill outrightly.

And the UPND President has said that instead of wasting the country’s scarce resources on a Bill that only stands to benefit a few in the PF, national resources must now be channelled towards ensuring that the economy is up and running and citizens have jobs, affordable health care, cheaper food and lower cost of living.