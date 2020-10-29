THE Constitution Amendment Bill 2019, also known as Bill no.10, has failed to garner the support of two-thirds of Members of Parliament and has fallen away.
The bill required 111 votes to pass but only managed to get 105 yes votes.
In conceding defeat, Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda said Zambians had won as the proposed constitutional amendments received wide consultation.
Bill 10, which was supported by the ruling party, become an emotive issue with some sections of society advocating for its withdrawal.
The bill, which has been referred to the (parliamentary select) committee with sittings to deliberate on the provisions expected to commence on September 2, 2019, has received opposition from some stakeholders who claim the process abrogates the Constitution.
One of those opposed to the bill is the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), which has petitioned in the Constitutional Court to challenge the decisions of President Edgar Lungu, the Attorney General and the National Assembly in relation to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill no. 10 of 2019, pursuant to article 128 (3) (b) of the Constitution of Zambia, chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia.
LAZ contends that Parliament must not hold proceedings on the Constitution Amendment Bill no. 10, which passed first reading in Parliament, saying that was in contravention of the current Constitution.
Besides LAZ, Chapter One Foundation Limited, a non-governmental organisation which seeks to promote human rights and constitutionalism, has petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare that the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2019 violates national values and principles in the Constitution. The foundation wants the court to order Justice Minister Given Lubinda to withdraw the Amendment Bill from the National
Wonderful this is as it should be
The sign for Edgar Lungu that the end is nearing. People don’t want nosense.
Ask Kaunda, Chiluba and RB will tell you how Zambians can disappoint you as a president.
PF and Edgar Lungu next prepare to exit no matter what? Not even rigging shall serve them.
PF must go!
Nkani yalula!!
Where are those guys who bragged that with or without the opposition Buten would go through?
Zambians should work instead of wasting time on useless things. That bill was a waste of government resources. Let Ntewewe find a meaningful job.
Great news to hear that Bill 10 has been rejected as the Bill failed to garner the required 2 thirds of MPs in its favour. We cant allow a draconian Bill to mutilate the constitution of Zambia !
This is very progrestive. Can we now focus on looking for money to pay the eurobond holders.
zambians are not to be played with..welldone
Chi Bill 10 chakwa Chagwa chagwa!
Its was BID from the beginning
Best news all day.
There is still hope for Zambia. This is the beginning of good triumphing over evil. Next year deliver us to freedom!
Indeed , instead of trying to fix the economy , lungu has been trying hard to dupe Zambians with bill 10.
Thats how the Privitization shiiiit will end up.
I doubt, ECL will have the guts to put up that nonsence. ENDEE…
Democracy has spoken and the will of parliament will be respected. The aim of this was to let parliament debate and decide on bill 10. A decision has been made and we the pf government acquiesce to this and respect the decision. How we wish the upnd could also respect the decision of voters during elections and not always contest results. We hope they will do so in 2021. One zambia one nation