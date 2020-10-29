THE Constitution Amendment Bill 2019, also known as Bill no.10, has failed to garner the support of two-thirds of Members of Parliament and has fallen away.

The bill required 111 votes to pass but only managed to get 105 yes votes.

In conceding defeat, Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda said Zambians had won as the proposed constitutional amendments received wide consultation.

Bill 10, which was supported by the ruling party, become an emotive issue with some sections of society advocating for its withdrawal.

The bill, which has been referred to the (parliamentary select) committee with sittings to deliberate on the provisions expected to commence on September 2, 2019, has received opposition from some stakeholders who claim the process abrogates the Constitution.

One of those opposed to the bill is the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), which has petitioned in the Constitutional Court to challenge the decisions of President Edgar Lungu, the Attorney General and the National Assembly in relation to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill no. 10 of 2019, pursuant to article 128 (3) (b) of the Constitution of Zambia, chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia.

LAZ contends that Parliament must not hold proceedings on the Constitution Amendment Bill no. 10, which passed first reading in Parliament, saying that was in contravention of the current Constitution.

Besides LAZ, Chapter One Foundation Limited, a non-governmental organisation which seeks to promote human rights and constitutionalism, has petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare that the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2019 violates national values and principles in the Constitution. The foundation wants the court to order Justice Minister Given Lubinda to withdraw the Amendment Bill from the National