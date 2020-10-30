9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 30, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

BILL 10 Down, ECZ is Next

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Columns BILL 10 Down, ECZ is Next
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

On Thursday 29th October, we appealed to Parliamentarians from both sides to choose peace and unity of the nation above partisan politics. We called on the deep conscience of our members of Parliament to vote against Bill 10. We further appealed to the Christian family in the nation to pray and stop the impending danger Bill 10 could pose to peace.

BILL 10 ENEMY #1 HAS FALLEN…..

Following the events in parliament, it remains our moral responsibility to thank and salute the galant members of Parliament who chose people’s interests above partisan interests. Bill 10 has finally fallen. Zambia has been saved from a disastrous future of disunity and unnecessary conflict.

The position of the New Hope MMD has been that the bill lacked consensus and was a recipe for violence and insecurity.
The arrogance of the PF has been astonishing.
The end has been a humiliation defeat.

This process of leveling the electoral playing field ahead of the 2021 election has started to take shape. We however must not rest until we remove all threats to a free and fair election next year.

ECZ ENEMY #2 IS NEXT…

The next enemy to peace and security is the ECZ. The arrogance being demonstrated by the ECZ is no different from the arrogance which delivered Bill 10 to its death.

DEMANDS TO A FREE AND FAIR ELECTION;

  1. We call on all Zambians to demand that the electoral process be subjected to a consensus audit.
  2. We demand that the old voters list be not tempered with.
  3. We demand for a complete audit of the NRC issuance process.
  4. We demand for the neutralization of the Public Order Act.
  5. We demand for a credible non partisan appointment of ECZ Commissioners.
  6. We demand for a security of tenure for the new ECZ commissioners.
  7. We demand for the new ECZ to have power to disqualify any candidate who contravenes electoral guidelines.
  8. We demand that the police stay away from the electoral process.

We celebrate today’s victory but we still have many mountains to climb and many rivers to cross before we get to the promised land.

For Israel to break free from the bondage of Egypt, they never gave up. It was only after the tenth plague that Egypt surrendered.

We call upon all Zambians regardless of political affiliation to come together and defeat the next enemy of a flawed electoral process.

This is God’s Country and God is at work as he prepares a new Nation.

Zambia Shall Be Saved.

Previous articleHunt: Kambole Must Work Harder At Chiefs
Next articleThe government provides US$40, 000 grant to a Chibombo agro-processing company

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Politics

PF appoint President Lungu’s Daughter as Chairperson for Chawama Constituency

Chief Editor - 2
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka Province has appointed Nkholoma ward 1 councillor Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa as it's Chairperson for Chawama Constituency...
Read more
Rural News

Kalumbila parents commended for reducing early marriages

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Mumena of the Kaonde speaking people in Kalumbila district has commended parents for playing an important role in reducing child marriages and early...
Read more
General News

U S embassy awards K4.5 million to 9 women entrepreneurs

Chief Editor - 0
The United States Embassy, in collaboration with the United States African Development Foundation (USADF) and Women’s Entrepreneurship Access Center (WEAC), has yesterday awarded nine...
Read more
Economy

The government provides US$40, 000 grant to a Chibombo agro-processing company

Chief Editor - 0
The Government has provided US$40,000 as a special grant under the Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-Basin Project (SCRiKA) to enable MKP Farms...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Now, Mozambique AL-Shabaab terrorist rebels attack Tanzania,kill and behead 20 civilians

Columns editor - 16
I know, there is too much tension in our nation because of oppression of the opposition leaders. Nonetheless, it is worth knowing what else...
Read more

Change is inevitable, there’s no need to fear it

Columns Chief Editor - 36
By Fred M'membe Information and broadcasting services minister Dora Siliya says they are not ready to hand over power to anyone in 2021. "We shouldn't relax...
Read more

CiSCA Appeals to MPs to Remain Resolute in Rejection of Bill 10

Columns Chief Editor - 9
By Judith Mulenga CiSCA Ag Chairperson The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CISCA) earnestly appeals to all well-meaning Members of Parliament to remain resolute in...
Read more

Kangaroo Court in Lusaka ‘s unplanned settlement In’gombe

Columns Chief Editor - 11
By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda In’gombe originally one of the several Lusaka unplanned settlements is a sprawling lively compound near the University of Zambia neighboring Kalundu on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.