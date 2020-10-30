On Thursday 29th October, we appealed to Parliamentarians from both sides to choose peace and unity of the nation above partisan politics. We called on the deep conscience of our members of Parliament to vote against Bill 10. We further appealed to the Christian family in the nation to pray and stop the impending danger Bill 10 could pose to peace.

BILL 10 ENEMY #1 HAS FALLEN…..

Following the events in parliament, it remains our moral responsibility to thank and salute the galant members of Parliament who chose people’s interests above partisan interests. Bill 10 has finally fallen. Zambia has been saved from a disastrous future of disunity and unnecessary conflict.

The position of the New Hope MMD has been that the bill lacked consensus and was a recipe for violence and insecurity.

The arrogance of the PF has been astonishing.

The end has been a humiliation defeat.

This process of leveling the electoral playing field ahead of the 2021 election has started to take shape. We however must not rest until we remove all threats to a free and fair election next year.

ECZ ENEMY #2 IS NEXT…

The next enemy to peace and security is the ECZ. The arrogance being demonstrated by the ECZ is no different from the arrogance which delivered Bill 10 to its death.

DEMANDS TO A FREE AND FAIR ELECTION;

We call on all Zambians to demand that the electoral process be subjected to a consensus audit. We demand that the old voters list be not tempered with. We demand for a complete audit of the NRC issuance process. We demand for the neutralization of the Public Order Act. We demand for a credible non partisan appointment of ECZ Commissioners. We demand for a security of tenure for the new ECZ commissioners. We demand for the new ECZ to have power to disqualify any candidate who contravenes electoral guidelines. We demand that the police stay away from the electoral process.

We celebrate today’s victory but we still have many mountains to climb and many rivers to cross before we get to the promised land.

For Israel to break free from the bondage of Egypt, they never gave up. It was only after the tenth plague that Egypt surrendered.

We call upon all Zambians regardless of political affiliation to come together and defeat the next enemy of a flawed electoral process.

This is God’s Country and God is at work as he prepares a new Nation.

Zambia Shall Be Saved.