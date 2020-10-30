9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 30, 2020
Economy
France to attract more investors to Zambia

By Chief Editor
French Ambassador to Zambia Sylvain Berger has pledged to assist Zambia in intensifying its marketing to attract more French investors to Zambia.

Mr. Berger observed that Zambia has considerable potential for investments in most of its economic sectors that need to be exploited.

He wondered why only 40 French companies have so far shown interest to be part of the Zambia –French Chamber of Commerce out of more than 50 thousand companies that are operating in France.

He said this is why there is need for the French embassies in Zambia and France to deepen their collaboration and ensure that more companies are attracted to invest in the Zambian economy.

“Even if this is my last day working in Zambia, I will work with Ambassador Sata to bring more companies to invest in Zambia, we have more than 50,000 companies in France but only 40 are part of the this chamber of commerce this is why we need to encourage them to come to Zambia it’s a good place,” he added.

Mr. Berger was speaking in Lusaka today, when he officiated at an event where the Zambia–French Chamber of Commerce was receiving COVID-19 materials for its members.

Meanwhile, the French ambassador explained that despite Zambia not being too much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, its economy has been negatively impacted hence the need for stakeholders to work together in resuscitating the economy.

He further encouraged government and Zambians to continue adhering to the set health guidelines in order to combat the pandemic.

At the same function Zambia’s Ambassador to France Christine Kaseba-Sata has praised Ambassador Berger for the active role he played to attract French investors to Zambia through the Zambia –French Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Kaseba-Sata said the chamber has supplemented government’s efforts in many situations among them contending the further spread of coronavirus pandemic by distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

She noted that the Zambian embassy in France will continue engaging other stakeholders including those in the diaspora on the need to support Zambia in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are happy your Excellency we are happy with what you have being doing for Zambia, you were instrumental in creating the Zambia –French Chamber of Commerce which has helped in supplementing Zambia’s efforts in improving its economy,” she said.

Earlier, Zambia–French Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alexander Degre announced that the chamber is about to launch a cloud fund which is aimed at expediting the campaign for more companies to join the chamber.

Previous articleI am not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness-President Lungu
Next articleKazungula Bridge to enhance trade between Zambia and Bostwana

