9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 30, 2020
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

UPND’s Celebration of the Fall of Bill 10 in Pictures

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Photo Gallery UPND's Celebration of the Fall of Bill 10 in Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

Previous articlePF appoint President Lungu’s Daughter as Chairperson for Chawama Constituency

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Politics

PF appoint President Lungu’s Daughter as Chairperson for Chawama Constituency

Chief Editor - 2
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka Province has appointed Nkholoma ward 1 councillor Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa as it's Chairperson for Chawama Constituency...
Read more
Rural News

Kalumbila parents commended for reducing early marriages

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Mumena of the Kaonde speaking people in Kalumbila district has commended parents for playing an important role in reducing child marriages and early...
Read more
General News

U S embassy awards K4.5 million to 9 women entrepreneurs

Chief Editor - 0
The United States Embassy, in collaboration with the United States African Development Foundation (USADF) and Women’s Entrepreneurship Access Center (WEAC), has yesterday awarded nine...
Read more
Economy

The government provides US$40, 000 grant to a Chibombo agro-processing company

Chief Editor - 0
The Government has provided US$40,000 as a special grant under the Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-Basin Project (SCRiKA) to enable MKP Farms...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Late President Sata’s Memorial Service at Embassy park in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 10
Read more

32 Zambian Musicians Collaborate on Unity Album

Feature Lifestyle staff - 6
A group of 32 young Zambian artists and producers have teamed up to celebrate Zambian Independence through a nationwide collaboration album dubbed the ‘One...
Read more

Eastern Province communities Empowerment in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 6
Read more

Day of National Prayers in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 27
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.