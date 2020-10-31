Defending champions Nkana began their FAZ Super Division title defence on Saturday in the worst possible way following an away defeat at Forest Rangers.

Nkana lost 2-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to the side they beat to the league title last season on goal difference.

Adams Zikiru opened scores in the 4th minute while Webster Muzaza cemented the 3 points in the 28th minute.

Nkana have now suffered four straight league defeats at the hands of Forest, plus a draw prior to that, and trace their last win over the latter to June 2018 when they won 2-1 away in Ndola.

The defeat came a week after Nkana beat Indeni 2-0 in the 2020/2021 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final in Kitwe.

Forest, though, will have to settle for joint second with Zanaco who also won by the same margin at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka over visiting promoted side Indeni.

Captain and striker Rogers Kola converted a 45th minute penalty and Moses Phiri sealed the win in the 65th minute to hand former Zanaco assistant coach Dabid Chilufya a losing league start.

Forest and Zanaco are beaten to top place by Prisons Leopards who flagged off the season on Friday with a resounding 3-0 away win over fellow promoted side Kitwe United at Garden Park in Kitwe.

Green Eagles are third following a 1-0 away victory over Kabwe Warriors courtesy of an Anos Tembo goal in the 4th minute.

Meanwhile, former champions Zesco United kickoff their quest to reclaim the crown they lost to Nkana on Sunday with an away date at Napsa Stars at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Power Dynamos will be home at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe where they will host debutants Young Green Eagles.

2020/2021 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 1

31/10/2020

Kabwe Warriors-Green Eagles

Green Buffaloes-Red Arrows

Zanaco-Indeni

Lumwana Radiants-Nkwazi

13h00: Buildcon-Lusaka Dynamos

15h00:Forest Rangers-Nkana

01/11/2020

Napsa Stars-Zesco United

13h00:Power Dynamos-Young Green Eagles